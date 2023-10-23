India Cold Chain Logistics Market Size, 2023 Major Key Players, Business Development, Share, Upcoming Trends and Forecast to 2032

The most recent research report on the “India Cold Chain Logistics Market” [2023-2032] by Report Ocean aims to provide comprehensive details about the India Cold Chain Logistics, including market perspectives, business practices, trends, and industry potential. This study, which has a detailed presentation over 104 pages and is supported by tables and visual aids, stands out as a crucial tool for companies and investors looking to gain a thorough understanding of the Market.

India Cold Chain Logistics Market Size Set to Grow at Steady CAGR of 16.30% to Reach USD 20.58 by 2029

India cold chain logistics market is rapidly growing due to increasing demand for processed and packaged food products, expanding organized retail sector, rising pharmaceutical industry, growing e-commerce activities, government initiatives to improve infrastructure, and the need to reduce food wastage and ensure product quality and safety.

Report Ocean, a leading strategic consulting and market research firm, in its recent study, estimated India cold chain logistics market size at USD 7.17 billion in 2022. During the forecast period between 2023 and 2029, India cold chain logistics market size is to grow at a robust CAGR of 16.30% reaching a value of USD 20.58 billion by 2029. Significant developments have been observed in the cold chain logistics business in India recently. The market has expanded steadily as a result of the rising demand for perishable items to be transported and stored at controlled temperatures. The adoption of cutting-edge technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, and data analytics to boost productivity and guarantee the integrity of cold chain operations is one noticeable trend. The demand for cold chain logistics services has also increased as a result of the growth of the organized retail, pharmaceutical, and food processing industries. Increased expenditures in cold storage facilities and refrigerated transportation, together with the government’s focus on regulatory changes and infrastructure improvement, are expected to fuel market expansion dueing the forecast period.

The research study on the global market offers a thorough analysis of the sector, taking important factors like industry size, market share, and significant players into account. The paper assesses the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on several regional industries and provides insightful observations on market segmentation based on product kinds and uses.

Market Analysis

Understanding the dynamics of any sector or market requires a thorough understanding of market analysis. It entails examining a range of variables that have an impact on consumer behavior, market trends, and overall business performance. Market insights provide useful information to businesses and investors through thorough research and data analysis, assisting them in making wise decisions and developing winning strategies.

Findings from both primary and secondary research sources are used in the market research report. It provides a thorough study of the current and future market values, including a thorough competition analysis divided by application, kind, and regional expansion. The research also provides a dashboard review of the market’s top-performing industries, using a variety of strategies and analytical techniques to provide insightful information.

India Cold Chain Logistics Market – Overview:

To preserve the quality and integrity of temperature-sensitive products, such as perishable commodities and pharmaceuticals, cold chain logistics refers to the management and transportation of these products in a controlled and uninterrupted temperature environment. Guarantee that items stay within designated temperature ranges throughout the supply chain, it entails several specialized procedures, including refrigeration, packaging, storage, and delivery. In businesses where temperature control is key for product safety and efficacy, cold chain logistics is extremely important. Companies can reduce the risk of spoilage, maintain product freshness, and increase shelf life by maintaining the cold chain, protecting consumer health, and adhering to regulatory standards.

Impact of COVID-19 on India Cold Chain Logistics Market

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the India cold chain logistics market. With the outbreak of the virus, there has been a surge in demand for temperature-controlled storage and transportation of essential goods, including pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and food products. The need to maintain the integrity and safety of these items has become crucial. Cold chain logistics providers have faced numerous challenges, such as disruptions in supply chains, increased operational costs, and stringent health and safety regulations. However, the pandemic has also presented opportunities for the industry to expand and innovate, leading to investments in advanced cold storage facilities, technology solutions, and last-mile delivery systems to meet the evolving demands of the market.

India Cold Chain Logistics Market – By Business Type:

On the basis of business type, India cold chain logistics market is divided into Warehousing and Transportation segments. The transportation segment further comprises various modes such as Railways, Airways, Roadways, and Waterways. These subdivisions play crucial roles in ensuring the efficient movement of temperature-sensitive goods across the country. Transportation comprising the railways segment dominates the market share. Railways provide a reliable and cost-effective option for long-distance transportation, while Airways offer swift delivery for perishable items. Roadways serve as a flexible mode, catering to both short and medium distances, enabling last-mile connectivity.

Competitive Landscape:

India cold chain logistics market is fiercely competitive. Major companies in the market include Snowman Logistics Ltd, ColdStar Logistics, Gati Kausar, Kelvin Cold Chain Logistics Pvt Ltd, Mahindra Logistics, ColdEx Logistics, DHL Supply Chain India Pvt Ltd, Kool-ex Cold Chain Ltd, Agility Logistics Pvt Ltd, and Stellar Value Chain Solutions Pvt Ltd. Companies use various strategies, including increasing investments in their R&D activities, mergers, and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, licensing agreements, and new product and service releases to further strengthen their position in India cold chain logistics market.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of India cold chain logistics market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in India cold chain logistics market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

