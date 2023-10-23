7 Taiwanese investigated for bribes in Terry Gou presidential campaign

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Prosecutors’ investigation into the presidential campaign for independent candidate Terry Gou has expanded to seven people after allegations of buying support surfaced last week.

On Oct. 17 CNA reported that the chair of Hsinchu’s Sinpu Township Representative Council was suspected of providing NT$400 (US$12) payments to those who signed their name in support of Gou’s presidential bid. Gou’s campaign is currently on a signature drive to gather the required support for an independent to register as a presidential candidate.

On Tuesday prosecutors said six people had been released on bail in relation to the investigation while one remained in custody. The six released paid bail fees of between NT$15,000 and NT$3 million for their release.

Prosecutors said that it will increase efforts to counter vote buying in the upcoming presidential election. Meanwhile, Guo’s campaign said it does not support illegal acts and will show no lenience to those found guilty of committing related offenses.

Taiwan’s election law states that it is illegal to offer money for an individual’s support for a presidential candidacy. Those found guilty of breaking the law may be sentenced to prison for between one and seven years, and be fined between NT$1-10 million.