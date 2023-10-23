Lucifer Chu handed 1st political 'MeToo' indictment in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In what is being described in Taiwanese media as the first indictment of a political #MeToo case, political commentator and translator Lucifer Chu (朱學恒) was indicted on Monday (Oct. 23) for compulsory indecency (強制猥褻罪)

On June 8, Chu was accused by Taipei City Councilor Chung Pei-chun (鍾沛君) of sexual harassment, and on June 12, Chu claimed that he reported himself to the courts. The prosecution determined that Chu violated the woman's will on two occasions, and despite self-reporting, he did not admit guilt. As a result, he was charged with compulsory indecency, which carries a potential sentence of up to 5 years in prison, reported Liberty Times.

The prosecutor's investigation revealed that on the evening of Aug. 6, 2022, Chu invited Chung to a restaurant in Taipei City's Da'an District for a meal. After the other friends in the same private room had left, leaving only Chu and Chung alone, he got up and sat down next to her.

First, Chu allegedly pressed down on Chung's shoulders with both hands, pinning her against the wall, and forcibly kissed her on the lips for several seconds. Chung immediately turned her head and moved her lips away, at which point Chu returned to his seat.

However, Chu noticed her sitting there, looking stunned and bewildered. He allegedly got up again and walked towards her, pressing one hand on her shoulder and holding her arm with the other.

Chu reportedly completely disregarded her attempts to break free and turn her head away from him. He purportedly proceeded to forcibly kiss Chung on the lips for a second time.

In June this year, after Chu was accused of sexual assault, he issued an apology and announced an indefinite suspension of activities. When Chu underwent questioning, he "denied" molesting Chung and claimed that he was drunk at the time and did not know what had happened.

The prosecution compared the testimony of Chu and Chung, examined the evidence from Chung, and found that although Chu reported himself, he did not plead guilty. It was determined that Chu's actions had involved two instances.

Because Chung was unable to avoid being forcibly kissed, Chu's actions deprived her of her sexual autonomy, constituting compulsory indecency rather than a mere violation of the Sexual Harassment Prevention Act (性騷擾防治法). Therefore, Chu has been charged with two counts of compulsory indecency, reported UDN.