Letter to Editor: 52-year history of Paraguay's commitment to show support for Taiwan

On October 25, it will be 52 years since a great international injustice, when Taiwan withdrew from the United Nations. However, Paraguay voted on two consecutive occasions in the UN through its diplomatic representative at the time, Ambassador Solano Lopez, in support of the Republic of China (Taiwan) retaining its membership in the international organization. Afterward, he consistently demonstrated his commitment to different nations’ forums, pointing out the need for Taiwan to be represented on different international occasions.

The President of the Republic of Paraguay Mr. Santiago Peña before the plenary session of the UN General Assembly last September reiterated Paraguay's historic support for Taiwan to be reincorporated into the international system of nations. Likewise, addressing the General Assembly, President Peña said that the world body should reflect "participatory, democratic and equitable practices" in line with the United Nations Charter. The rights emanating from international law are inherent to all and concern the international community in a general manner. They are inviolable and must be protected because human dignity cannot be infringed, so the universality of these rights is in favor of Taiwan.

Resolution No. 2758 of the UN General Assembly on October 25, 1971 recognized the People's Republic of China as a member of that body, making no mention of the legal status of Taiwan and its people. It was for the sole purpose of appointing a representative to that body, which is why it has left a loophole that has motivated numerous discussions. It has left the inhabitants of this sister nation in international legal helplessness since they have never been or belonged to the jurisdiction of the People's Republic of China.

Taiwan is a free and sovereign republic, as it meets the requirements of international law to have territory, population, and government and to be able to maintain relations with other countries, in accordance with the Montevideo Convention on the Rights and Duties of the States of December 1933. Today, the Asian nation's contributions to the world are invaluable, for example in terms of health, cooperation, and the defense of values such as freedom and democracy.

Paraguay's support for this friendly country is historic and permanent, since it has been maintained and reiterated for 52 years, as we defended it in 1962, demanding the right of the Republic of China to participate in the UN. The Republic of China also became an independent country, with the name of Taiwan in 1994. We also expressed our commitment to support the efforts of the Taiwanese in 2003, 2004, 2005, and 2015. We also supported Taiwan's position on the issue of the representation of its 23 million inhabitants in 2006.

Paraguay also supported the application of this nation to the UN in 2007 and the presence of Taiwan in the specialized organizations in the years 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2023. Likewise, these 66 years of diplomatic relations, as well as cooperation and fraternity, allow us to affirm that Paraguay and the Republic of China (Taiwan), may be geographically separated, but they are united by common values and by the eagerness of their governments to seek the progress and well-being of their respective peoples.