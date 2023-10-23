Taiwan has No. 1 fastest internet in world

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — For the second year in a row, Taiwan has been ranked as having the fastest internet in the world according to Statista.

According to a report by Statista, an online statistical research portal, Taiwan ranked first in the world in terms of broadband download speeds in 2023. Using the time it took to download an HD movie of 5 GB as a reference for comparison, it took 4 minutes and 27 seconds to download the file in Taiwan, the shortest time in the world this year.

From July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023, Taiwan posted an average speed of over 153.51 Megabits per second (Mbps). This was a significant improvement over its average speed of 135.88 Mbps in 2022, when it also came in first place ahead of Japan (122.33 Mbps), which this year came in seventh place at 124.70 Mbps.

This year, Taiwan edged out France which reached a speed of 152.45 Mbps, according to the report. This was followed by the Netherlands at 142.49 Mbps, Slovakia at 138.03 Mbps, and the U.S. at 136.48 Mbps, rounding out the top five.

China with its Great Firewall came in at a lethargic 12.66 Mbps, meaning that the same HD movie would take 53 minutes and 55 seconds to download. In last place was Afghanistan with a speed of 1.71 Mbps and a 6 hour 38 minute download time for the HD movie.

Statista based its rankings on the broadband price comparison site cable.co.uk's Worldwide Broadband Speed League 2023 findings. For its report, Statista excluded countries and territories with populations under one million.

The following is a Statista chart showing the top 8 fastest internet connections in the world in 2023.



(Statista image)