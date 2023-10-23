Warm weather returns to Taiwan as monsoon winds lessen

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Weakening northeasterly monsoon winds have led the Central Weather Administration (CWA) to expect temperatures across Taiwan to rise to summertime levels.

In northern Taiwan, highs will reach between 26 and 29 degrees Celsius on Monday (Oct. 23). Meanwhile, central and southern parts of Taiwan could see highs reach 31 C. The CWA added that a radiative cooling effect will be more pronounced in western Taiwan, leading to a large temperature difference between day and night, per UDN.

Lessening monsoon winds will also allow airborne pollutants to accumulate. This will lead to an “orange alert" indicating poor air quality in central and southern areas such as Yunlin, Chiayi, Tainan, Kaohsiung, and Pintung.

The Taichung City Government will continue to monitor the air quality situation and initiate relevant contingency measures. It also reminds citizens sensitive to pollution and poor air quality to take protective measures when venturing outside.

The Environmental Protection Administration said the western half of Taiwan will be on the leeward side with poor diffusion conditions as wind speeds will be weak, allowing ozone concentrations to rise.

An “orange alert” indicating poor air quality is expected to be in place for central and southern Taiwan until Wednesday (Oct. 25), per the Liberty Times.

The EPA encouraged citizens to take public transportation and engage in ride-sharing to reduce vehicle emissions and ozone generation. It also encouraged sensitive groups such as children and the elderly to avoid prolonged outdoor activities and vigorous exercise.

The CWA expects hot weather on Monday to be tempered by intermittent rain in the eastern half of Taiwan, which will continue until Tuesday (Oct. 24). As for the western half of Taiwan, partly cloudy and sunny weather is to be expected, with southern areas potentially seeing brief showers.

The CWA reminded citizens about the chance of fog or low-lying clouds that are likely to affect visibility in the central and southern parts of Taiwan in the evening and early morning. More attention should be paid to road conditions to ensure safety.