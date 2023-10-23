Alexa
China sends 10 military aircraft, 5 navy ships around Taiwan

Shaanxi Y-8 Reconnaissance tactical reconnaissance plane flies into southwest ADIZ

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/10/23 09:42
A Shaanxi Y-8 RECCE aircraft. (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 10 Chinese military aircraft and five naval vessels around the country between 6 a.m. Sunday (Oct. 22) and 6 a.m. Monday (Oct. 23).

The defense ministry said that 10 People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) military aircraft and five People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels were detected. Of the detected aircraft, one entered the southwest sector of Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ).

The aircraft tracked in the ADIZ was a Shaanxi Y-8 Reconnaissance (RECCE) tactical reconnaissance plane. It flew past the southwest edge of the median line and entered the southwest corner of the ADIZ to the northeast of the Dongsha Islands before returning to the Taiwan Strait.

The MND said it monitored the situation with its intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance system and, in response, scrambled combat patrol aircraft, dispatched naval vessels, and deployed land-based air defense missile systems.

Since September 2020, Beijing has increasingly employed the use of "gray zone tactics" in the form of deployments of military aircraft and naval vessels over the median line and inside Taiwan's ADIZ.

According to CSIS, gray zone tactics are “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resorting to direct and sizable use of force."

Map of the flight path of the Y-8 RECCE aircraft in the southwest ADIZ. (MND image)
