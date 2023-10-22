Alexa
Lithuania parliament speaker lands in Taiwan for talks

Viktorija Cmilyte-Nielsen to discuss economic cooperation with President Tsai

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/10/22 20:21
Viktorija Cmilyte-Nielsen arrives in Taiwan. (Facebook, You Si-kun photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Lithuanian Parliament Speaker Viktorija Cmilyte-Nielsen arrived in Taiwan on Sunday (Oct. 22) night for a four-day visit.

Nielsen tweeted that she was “Excited to spend the next two and a half days building the foundation for stronger economic ties and mutually beneficial relations.” “Let's harness this opportunity for collaborative growth!” she added.

Cmilyte-Nielsen is set to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) at a banquet on Monday, during which they will engage in in-depth discussions on topics like regional security in the Indo-Pacific and Taiwan-Lithuania economic and trade cooperation, per Liberty Times. On October 24, the speaker is scheduled to deliver a speech at the Legislative Yuan, visit the Taipei FinTech show, and sign memorandums of cooperation concerning public health and the avoidance of double taxation between Lithuania and Taiwan.

This is Cmilyte-Nielsen’s first visit to Taiwan, marking the highest level of government officials from Lithuania to visit Taiwan.

Taiwan and Lithuania are cooperative partners that share universal values such as democracy and freedom, the Presidential Office said. The office expressed hope that Cmilyte-Nielsen's meeting with Tsai will help deepen the bilateral partnership across various fields.
