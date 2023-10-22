Alexa
Taiwan Coast Guard searches for man after boat capszies

Boat lost power, capsized off coast of Pingtung, 2 rescued but captain lost at sea

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/10/22 17:34
Coast guard officer searches the coast of Pingtung County for missing boat captain, Oct. 21. (Taiwan Coast Guard photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Coast Guard is searching for a missing person off the coast of Pingtung County after a small yacht capsized on Saturday (Oct. 21).

The vessel left Haikou Port in Checheng County late Friday night with three people on board. Around 8 a.m. Saturday morning, the ship’s captain, a man surnamed Liao (廖), sent out a distress call to port, stating that the ship had lost power and asking for a boat to help tow the yacht back to shore, reported UDN.  

When responders reached the yacht, they found that the vessel had capsized. During the initial search of the area, two of the three people aboard were rescued, but there was no sign of Liao.

With no sign of Liao, the ship returned to shore with the two crew members and reported the circumstances to the local coast guard station. A search of the coastal area around Haikou port was swiftly organized.

The search party was comprised of multiple coast guard patrol teams, including drones and reconnaissance aircraft. The coast guard and volunteers continued the search between the Haikou port and the Chukeng River until nightfall, but with no sign of the missing captain, reported Upmedia.

The search resumed on Sunday (Oct. 22) morning as rescuers hoped to find Liao within the critical 72-hour period for rescue. The search party, numbering 113 members, will continue to search the coast on Monday.
Pingtung
Checheng
boat accident
Taiwan Coast Guard

