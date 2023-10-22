Lai Ching-te envisions peaceful, innovative Taiwan under 'National Hope Project'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential candidate Lai Ching-te (賴清德) on Saturday (Oct. 21) pledged to pursue his "National Hope Project" to make Taiwan's democracy peaceful, innovative, and sustainable.

This project will not only safeguard Taiwan's security and promote prosperity but also focus on enhancing education and supporting those in need, he said. Lai said he envisioned a Taiwan where young people see hope, middle-aged individuals realize their dreams, seniors enjoy happiness, and disadvantaged communities receive care, per CNA.

Lai said the government has a responsibility to bridge the tuition gap. He revealed plans to implement free tuition for high school and vocational school students and provide approximately NT$35,000 (US$1,250) in subsidies for private college students starting next year.

He thanked the Taiwanese for their contributions to national economic growth, which has enabled the government to support more students.

The party chair emphasized that nurturing talent through education benefits the nation, saying that when there are more talented individuals, the country thrives. Lai said he believes improving individual lives through education leads to a better society.

He also said he was committed to reducing the gap between public and private university tuition. Hopefully, children from various socioeconomic backgrounds can access educational resources fairly, ensuring that pursuing dreams does not become a hardship, Lai said.

If elected president, Lai said he would safeguard Taiwan’s democratic peace and prosperity, as well as strengthen education and support disadvantaged communities.

In a Democracy Foundation poll released last week, 53.4% of respondents were in favor of having a different party in the Presidential Office and Executive Yuan. Meanwhile, 24.5% of respondents favored the DPP remaining in power for another four years.