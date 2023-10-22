Neighbor stabs cafe customer due to parking dispute in central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A neighbor of a cafe in Yuanlin City, Changhua County, surnamed Chung (鍾), repeatedly stabbed a customer whose car was blocking his own vehicle on Thursday (Oct. 19).

Chung first verbally and physically accosted the customer, surnamed Chen (陳), in the cafe, then returned home to pick up a knife. The customer sustained injuries to the face, arms, and thigh before other cafe guests stepped in to suppress the attacker, per FTV.

Police quickly arrived after receiving an emergency call and apprehended Chung. He was later detained and charged with attempted murder by the Changhua District Prosecutors Office.

Chung was a frequent visitor to the cafe, located in an alley near an elementary school. He was enraged that he was prevented from driving away due to another customer’s car parked outside.

Many neighbors were shocked that someone in this community could be responsible for such a heinous stabbing of an innocent victim.

The owner of the cafe said that parking disputes had occurred in the past involving customers, leading to the placement of traffic cones to prevent guests from blocking their neighbors' driveways. A preliminary investigation by the Yuanlin Police Station revealed that this long-standing parking dispute between the cafe owner and the neighbor was the basis of this violent confrontation.