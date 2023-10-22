Bus driver arrested for negligent death in Taiwan Highway 3 accident

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The driver of a tour bus that collided with a passenger car on Highway 3 on Saturday (Oct. 21) was arrested for the negligent death of four people who died in the incident.

The driver, a 63-year-old man surnamed Chen (陳), was driving a bus hired by a company in Hsinchu to take a tour group to the Janfusun Fancyworld amusement park in Yunlin County, reported UDN. Chen was allegedly driving recklessly and struck a silver sedan as he was changing lanes, resulting in the accident.

According to earlier reports, victims included a 12-year-old boy and his 48-year-old mother, who were sitting in the back of the bus. The driver and passenger of the smaller vehicle, a couple in their 50s, were also killed when the bus struck their car, causing it to overturn on the highway.

After police officers conducted their initial investigation at the scene, the Yunlin District Prosecutors Office instructed officers to begin collecting evidence for possible criminal charges against the bus driver. Officers conducted four examinations of the critical evidence by 10 p.m., per UDN.

Chen was subsequently detained for questioning and formally charged at 1 a.m. on Sunday (Oct. 22) with actions resulting in negligent death and injury.

If convicted, Chen will face penalties in accordance with Articles 276 and 284 of the Criminal Code. Under the law, violators may face prison sentences of up to five years in the case of death and up to two years for serious injuries.

In addition to the four people who died in the incident, at least 20 other passengers suffered injuries.