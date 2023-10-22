Alexa
Taiwan News Poll of Polls, Oct 21

This weighted poll of polls includes polls taken over last 15 days

By Courtney Donovan Smith (石東文), Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2023/10/22 13:15
TAICHUNG (Taiwan News) — Three of the four candidates hit new records since we began compiling the Taiwan News Poll of Polls on Sept. 1, which indicates that new trends may be emerging.

Taiwan People's Party (TPP) candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) and the Kuomintang's (KMT) Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) both hit new highs. Meanwhile, independent candidate Terry Gou (郭台銘) lost a full point in the last five days to hit a new low of only 8.56% support.

Now that the race is heating up, it is quite possible that public interest in the race will increase and the number of "I don't know" or undecided voters will start to decrease. Currently, it appears most of those respondents are drifting towards Ko and Hou.

The Taiwan News Poll of Polls is a weighted average of polls released in the last 15 days. For more information about how individual polls are weighted, click here.
Taiwan News Poll of Polls
presidential poll

