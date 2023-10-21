Alexa
Taiwan emphasizes global potential on International Organizations Day

Guests praise Taiwan's role during pandemic, after Turkish earthquake

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/10/21 19:56
Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (second right) marks International Organizations Day in Taipei Saturday. (MOFA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The United Nations should seek an appropriate method to respond to growing support for Taiwan to benefit the global community, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said Saturday (Oct. 21) to mark International Organizations Day.

Taiwan can help, Taiwan is always here” was more than a slogan, Wu said, pointing out that the country had donated 51 million masks to more than 80 countries during the COVID-19 pandemic, even though the nation only counts 13 official diplomatic allies. He also highlighted aid to refugees in Ukraine and to earthquake victims in Turkey.

Wu and several foreign guests attended an event at the Taipei Guesthouse Saturday to introduce Taiwan’s contributions, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported. Students from diplomatic ally Guatemala provided the musical background, while visitors could take a look at 18 stands supplying information about international groups.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Ambassador Andrea Bowman, International Cotton Advisory Committee (ICAC) Executive Director Eric Trachtenberg, and World Vegetable Center Director General Marco Wopereis were present, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said.
international organizations
global participation
International Organizations Day
MOFA
Joseph Wu
United Nations

