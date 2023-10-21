Alexa
Taiwan’s DPP loses support for presidential, legislative victories

Poll shows growing rejection of double DPP victory

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/10/21 18:29
President Tsai Ing-wen attends the launch of DPP presidential candidate Lai Ching-te's national campaign HQ Saturday. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With fewer than three months left until presidential and legislative elections, voters in Taiwan are doubtful the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) can hold on to both the presidency and its legislative majority, an opinion poll showed Saturday (Oct. 21).

A survey by the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation (TPOF) asked for the third time this year whether the public wanted the DPP to achieve the same total victory on Jan. 13, 2024 as it did in 2016 and 2020. Compared to the previous poll in August, when supporters and opponents of such a victory were balanced at 44.5% and 46.1% respectively, the new survey saw 31.6% in favor of a total DPP victory with 59.0% opposed.

Asked whether they wanted the DPP to win both the presidential and the legislative elections, 15.8% of respondents said they were strongly in favor, 15.8% expressed support, 23.5% were not in favor, and 35.5% voiced strong opposition, with 8.7% offering no opinion.

The TPOF said the changes in the poll results amounted to the DPP losing the support of 2.5 million voters over the past two months, with a similar amount switching to the opposition camp.

Vice President and DPP Chair Lai Ching-te (賴清德) has been leading most opinion polls, while Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) Chair Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) and Kuomintang (KMT) candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) have been trying to discuss the possibility of an alliance. Foxconn Technology founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) has been pursuing a path as an independent candidate.

The TPOF designed the opinion survey while Focus Survey Research conducted the poll Oct. 15-17. They collected 1,080 valid responses with a margin of error of 2.98%.
