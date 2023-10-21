Vietnamese man arrested for murder of girlfriend in Kaohsiung

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Vietnamese man in Kaohsiung murdered his girlfriend, also Vietnamese, after an argument at his apartment around 9 p.m. on Friday (Oct. 20) night.

The attacker was a 31-year-old man surnamed Nguyen (阮), who lived in an apartment in Kaohsiung’s Gangshan District. The victim, a 27-year-old surnamed Le (黎), came to the apartment to end her relationship with Nguyen, who was drinking and responded violently, stabbing Le several times with a pocket knife, reported UDN.

After his rage subsided, Nguyen reportedly called for help, asking the owner of a downstairs breakfast restaurant to call 119 for medical assistance. When medical responders saw Le’s critical condition, they immediately contacted police who arrested Nguyen at the scene.

Le was stabbed in the upper chest and abdomen and lost a copious amount of blood in the attack, per UDN. She was rushed to Kaohsiung Municipal Gangshan Hospital where she received emergency treatment, but was pronounced dead about one hour after the attack.

Le had only recently arrived in Taiwan in July, and was working at a factory in Kaohsiung’s Nanzih District. She had only dated Nguyen for a few months prior to her death.

Nyugen has been in Taiwan since 2017, and worked at a factory in Gangshan for six years. However, in June of this year, Nguyen left his job and broke off contact with his former employer, becoming an illegal migrant residing in Taiwan, per UDN.

According to reports, Nguyen moved into the apartment above the breakfast restaurant only three days prior to the attack. Nguyen is being held on charges of homicide, per LTN.