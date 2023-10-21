Taiwan to send TSMC founder Morris Chang to APEC summit for 7th time

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) founder Morris Chang (張忠謀) will represent Taiwan at the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit for the seventh time, the Presidential Office said Saturday (Oct. 21).

The latest edition of the leaders' meeting will take place in San Francisco Nov. 15-17. Chang, 92, attended his first APEC summit in 2006 as the envoy for then-President Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁). He has since joined five other APEC summits on behalf of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).

While Taiwan’s president has been unable to attend due to opposition from China, Chang has been able to maintain a high profile due to his background as the founder of the world’s largest contract manufacturer for semiconductors.

At previous APEC summits, he was able to exchange views with world leaders and communicate Taiwan’s willingness and ability to contribute, the Presidential Office said Saturday. The business pioneer has succeeded in raising his country’s international profile, and so he has been chosen to represent Taiwan once again, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported.

The United States was hosting the November summit under the theme of “Creating a Resilient and Sustainable Future for All.” Taiwan will continue to cooperate with other APEC members to promote food security, green transition, digital innovation, and women’s empowerment, according to the Presidential Office.