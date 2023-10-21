Shangri-La Far Eastern, Taipei Recognized by Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards

Condé Nast Traveler Awards just announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards with Shangri-La Far Eastern, Taipei recognized as one of the best hotels in Asia and the only hotel to have received this prestigious accolade in Taiwan.

A globally authoritative and influential luxury travel magazine, which has repeatedly won the "National Magazine Award" in the US, Condé Nast Traveler has hosted 36 consecutive annual Readers’ Choice Awards. With more than 520,000 readers submitting responses rating their best travel experiences across the globe to offer a comprehensive view at the places they eagerly anticipate revisiting, the Readers' Choice Awards remains the ultimate symbol and acknowledgment of excellence within the travel sector.

"We are profoundly honored and delighted to be recognized by the authoritative international travel magazine, Condé Nast Traveler, and to be the only hotel in Taiwan to win the best hotel award,” said Marco Vazzoler, Area General Manager of Shangri-La Far Eastern, Taipei.

“We are deeply thankful for the love and encouragement from our distinguished readers around the world. This prestigious award means a lot to all our hardworking team members at Shangri-La Far Eastern, Taipei. We will continually strive to provide the best services and experiences for guests."

To celebrate this joyful time and the receipt of this award, Shangri-La Far Eastern, Taipei presents the “Triple Delight” room offer to welcome guests back to Taipei. Guests who stay in our spacious Premier, Grand Deluxe Family Room or Plaza Suite may enjoy 20% off for three consecutive nights or more.

The offer also includes welcome drinks at Lobby Court or Li Bai Lounge, a fresh local fruit basket, complimentary access to the Health Club and the rooftop outdoor heated swimming pool, complimentary parking and more. Book now and start your Shangri-La journey in Taipei. For more information or reservations, please visit our website or contact +886 2 2376 3266.



(Shangri-La Far Eastern photo)

About Shangri-La

Shangri-La, an iconic flagship brand of the Shangri-La Group, puts heartfelt service at the core of its distinctive Asian hospitality experience. Through imaginative and nature-inspired design, delightful culinary and cultural experiences, and its authentic and thoughtful service, the brand enables guests to realise their own moments of Shangri-La.

Today, the brand experience is brought to life in over 90 deluxe hotels and resorts at destinations around the world, including Australia, Canada, Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR and Taiwan, Fiji, France, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Mauritius, Mongolia, Myanmar, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Sultanate of Oman, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

About Shangri-La Circle

Built on the idea that life is meant to be fun, limitless, and full of possibilities, Shangri-La Circle is a contemporary Asian travel lifestyle platform offering members a world of enhanced benefits at every point of their journey at over 100 Shangri-La, Kerry, JEN by Shangri-La and Traders properties worldwide, along with the Group’s portfolio of restaurants, wellness facilities and family experiences. Details of these benefits can be found here.

To enroll as a member and stay up-to-date with the latest Shangri-La Circle announcements and offers, visit www.shangri-la.com/shangrilacircle and connect with us on Instagram, Facebook, Weibo and WeChat, or download the Shangri-La mobile app.



(Shangri-La Far Eastern photo)