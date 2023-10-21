Tour bus collides with car on Taiwan's Highway 3

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A traffic accident involving a tour bus and a passenger car occurred around 9:40 a.m. on Saturday (Oct. 21) on Highway 3 in Yunlin County near Douliu.

The bus driver reportedly tried to break before it struck the smaller vehicle from behind, with the bus’ momentum causing it to careen into the highway’s inner guardrail, which also damaged the rear of the bus, reported UDN. At least one person died in the accident, with three others in critical condition.

One of the victims was a 12-year-old boy who was seated at the back of the bus, who was pronounced dead as soon as first responders arrived. The passengers in the car, a couple in their 50s, were both found unconcious with serious injuries before they were sent to a hospital for emergency treatment.



A 48-year-old female passenger on the bus was also in critical condition and sent for emergency treatment. LTN reported that another 18 people had minor injuries and were sent to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.

The bus departed with passengers from Hsinchu, and was en route to the Jan Fu Sun Fancy World amusement Park when the accident occurred, per UDN.

As a result of the accident, two lanes were closed and southbound traffic was stalled for approximately four kilometers on Highway 3, reported CNA. The initial cause of the accident is still being investigated.