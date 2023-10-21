US marines and Japanese military hold joint exercises on island near Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) and Japan’s Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) are holding joint training exercises this month, which include drills at the recently revamped Camp Ishigaki near Taiwan.

The annual exercises, called Resolute Dragon, are designed to improve interoperability between the USMC’s third Marine Expeditionary Force, stationed in Okinawa Prefecture, and the Western Army of the JGSDF, headquartered in Kyushu. The exercises began on Oct. 14 and will conclude on Oct. 31, according to a USMC press release.

The exercises are taking place at 19 training areas across Japan. Resolute Dragon 2023 will also include supporting contingents of soldiers from the US Army, Navy, and Air Force along with logistic support from Japan’s Air and Maritime Self Defense Forces.

This year’s exercises mark the first time that U.S. Marines are training with JGSDF counterparts on Ishigaki Island, located 320 km from Taiwan’s Yilan County. The military base was revamped in early 2023, with nearly 600 Japanese soldiers stationed on the island as part of Japan’s policy to strengthen its defensive posture in preparation for potential conflict with China.

The USMC press release quoted Lieutenant Colonel Tina Terry, the branch desk officer of the third Marine Expeditionary Force on the bilateral training taking place on Ishigaki.

“Bilateral training at Camp Ishigaki will include a bilateral coordination center which will coordinate a variety of operations and include integration of members from the U.S. Army’s 1st Multi-Domain Task Force, radar operations, a medical facility, which will support casualty evacuation training between the JGSDF and III MEF, and a subject matter expert exchange for forward air refueling point training.”

Military observers have noted that Ishigaki and the wider Miyako Island chain may be crucial to defending and supplying Taiwan in the event of an amphibious assault or an attempted blockade by China.

The Resolute Dragon 2023 exercises come as the Japan-based USMC’s 12th Marine Regiment prepares to be reorganized into a new marine littoral regiment, a quick-response force ready to respond to regional threats. The reorganization, originally planned to be completed by 2025, has been expedited and will be completed at a ceremony scheduled for Nov. 15, reported Military.com.





Opening ceremony for Resolute Dragon 2023 Part 2, Oct. 14. (USMC photo)