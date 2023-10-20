KMT's Eric Chu and TPP candidate Ko Wen-je discuss potential coalition

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kuomintang (KMT) Chair Eric Chu (朱立倫) met with the Taiwan People's Party (TPP) Chairman and presidential candidate, Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), earlier this week to discuss an electoral alliance.

The main topic of discussion was how to establish a political alliance prior to January's presidential election that could transform into a coalition for governance after the election, CNA reported.

Chu said that the process is about teamwork and would not devolve into an elimination game. The KMT's goal is not merely to surpass Ko Wen-je, he added.

Ko recently proposed the idea of a coalition government, by suggesting that after the election, the two political parties could set up a committee between to coordinate the allocation of government responsibilities. He said he has met with both Chu and KMT presidential candidate Hou You-yi (侯友宜) to discuss the possibility.

Addressing Ko’s proposals, Chu explained that in the run-up to an election, electoral coordination committees are common, and that after the election, a governance committee can be formed. If there are disputes, they may create dispute resolution committees, he added.

Currently, two sides are building a foundational framework, which may result in a final decision regarding the presidential and vice-presidential candidates, Chu said.

Chu said that this process needs to be collaborative. They should avoid making any presumptions and avoid creating conflicts, he added.

Regarding whether there will be a meeting between staff members from the two presidential campaigns, Chu said that they are in communication and coordination daily. Communication and coordination between himself and Ko or between Ko and Hou will continue, he added.

When asked if there are any upcoming meetings planned for the KMT-TPP alliance, Chu emphasized that he met with Ko earlier this week, and that would remain in contact. Many people are concerned about this issue and have provided various suggestions, he added.

He stressed that it is essential to focus on the overall goal. This is definitely a team-based process, he said.