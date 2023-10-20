Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

KMT's Eric Chu and TPP candidate Ko Wen-je discuss potential coalition

Chu met with Ko this week and says communication and coordination will continue

By Sam Howard, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/10/20 18:06
Kuomintang Chairman Eric Chu. (CNA photo)

Kuomintang Chairman Eric Chu. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kuomintang (KMT) Chair Eric Chu (朱立倫) met with the Taiwan People's Party (TPP) Chairman and presidential candidate, Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), earlier this week to discuss an electoral alliance.

The main topic of discussion was how to establish a political alliance prior to January's presidential election that could transform into a coalition for governance after the election, CNA reported.

Chu said that the process is about teamwork and would not devolve into an elimination game. The KMT's goal is not merely to surpass Ko Wen-je, he added.

Ko recently proposed the idea of a coalition government, by suggesting that after the election, the two political parties could set up a committee between to coordinate the allocation of government responsibilities. He said he has met with both Chu and KMT presidential candidate Hou You-yi (侯友宜) to discuss the possibility.

Addressing Ko’s proposals, Chu explained that in the run-up to an election, electoral coordination committees are common, and that after the election, a governance committee can be formed. If there are disputes, they may create dispute resolution committees, he added.

Currently, two sides are building a foundational framework, which may result in a final decision regarding the presidential and vice-presidential candidates, Chu said.

Chu said that this process needs to be collaborative. They should avoid making any presumptions and avoid creating conflicts, he added.

Regarding whether there will be a meeting between staff members from the two presidential campaigns, Chu said that they are in communication and coordination daily. Communication and coordination between himself and Ko or between Ko and Hou will continue, he added.

When asked if there are any upcoming meetings planned for the KMT-TPP alliance, Chu emphasized that he met with Ko earlier this week, and that would remain in contact. Many people are concerned about this issue and have provided various suggestions, he added.

He stressed that it is essential to focus on the overall goal. This is definitely a team-based process, he said.
KMT
TPP-KMT alliance
TPP
Eric Chu
Ko Wen-je

RELATED ARTICLES

New poll shows more than half of Taiwanese back KMT-TPP alliance
New poll shows more than half of Taiwanese back KMT-TPP alliance
2023/10/19 14:34
KMT's Eric Chu meets with American Institute in Taiwan Chair Laura Rosenberger
KMT's Eric Chu meets with American Institute in Taiwan Chair Laura Rosenberger
2023/10/19 09:48
Ko Wen-je compares Taiwan-China relations to prostate cancer treatment
Ko Wen-je compares Taiwan-China relations to prostate cancer treatment
2023/10/18 15:57
Taiwan People’s Party counters KMT primary plans with poll proposal
Taiwan People’s Party counters KMT primary plans with poll proposal
2023/10/18 14:08
Terry Gou calls for electoral reform in Taiwan
Terry Gou calls for electoral reform in Taiwan
2023/10/17 19:50