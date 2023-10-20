Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan to station Sky Bow III missiles at 12 new bases

Upgraded versions capable of reaching altitude of 100 km

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/10/20 17:37
Tests with the Sky Bow III anti-aircraft missile. 

Tests with the Sky Bow III anti-aircraft missile.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) is planning to station Sky Bow III anti-air missiles at 12 new bases, reports said Friday (Oct. 20).

The plan was motivated by the need to counter the threat from China and the large-scale domestic production of missiles, Liberty Times reported. The aim was to link up the new bases with information about Chinese missiles provided by a long-range early-warning radar system.

Documents submitted by the MND to the Legislative Yuan showed that it planned to upgrade MIM-23 Hawk and Sky Bow II missiles to Sky Bow III-level capabilities. In order to accompany the upgrading, the MND was working on building six new bases from 2022 to 2025. A second phase of six more bases was planned for the period from 2023 to 2026.

The Sky Bow III is manufactured in Taiwan by the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST). Tests for more advanced versions, which could reach targets at heights of up to 100 kilometers instead of the original 45 km, were conducted over the past year.
missiles
missile bases
Sky Bow III
National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology
NCSIST
anti-aircraft missiles
Ministry of National Defense

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan budgets for 3,221 military-grade commercial drones
Taiwan budgets for 3,221 military-grade commercial drones
2023/10/19 16:02
National Taiwan University halts military studies degree program
National Taiwan University halts military studies degree program
2023/10/14 16:18
Taiwan tracks 12 Chinese military aircraft day after National Day
Taiwan tracks 12 Chinese military aircraft day after National Day
2023/10/11 20:38
China sends 5 military aircraft, 4 naval vessels around Taiwan
China sends 5 military aircraft, 4 naval vessels around Taiwan
2023/10/09 14:46
China sends 4 military aircraft and 1 ship, Taiwan flies Black Hawk for typhoon disaster relief on Orchid Island
China sends 4 military aircraft and 1 ship, Taiwan flies Black Hawk for typhoon disaster relief on Orchid Island
2023/10/07 16:03