FBS Welcomed 200 Traders at Its Seminar in Lagos, Nigeria

LAGOS, NIGERIA - Media OutReach - 20 October 2023 - FBS, a leading global broker, successfully ran an exhaustive trading seminar in Lagos, Nigeria, having launched a series of FBS-hosted expert events in the country. The first seminar attracted approximately 200 guests seeking opportunities to enhance their proficiency in trading and financial markets.





"Running our trading seminars in Nigeria, FBS follows our mission to create opportunities for traders worldwide, helping them enhance their knowledge and skills. Our FBS team was particularly excited to welcome many guests at the first event. The success of this seminar in Lagos inspires FBS to continue providing our traders with the tools and resources they need to succeed in the financial markets. We look forward to seeing even more participants in the future," said Diego Lima, FBS Business Development Lead in the African Region.



During the insights part of the seminar, FBS's experts spoke about the role of income source diversification and leveraging principles to achieve financial goals. The guests could also improve their knowledge of financial markets, Forex, CFD trading, risk management tactics, and financial market analysis, which are equally crucial for novice and experienced traders.



Not only was this seminar full of insights and free of charge, but it also had a dynamic and interactive atmosphere created by FBS. Following its unique approach to equipping traders with relevant trading tools and knowledge, FBS offered a bunch of entertaining brand activities for its audience. Guests could participate in giveaways and raffles, where lucky traders won an iPhone, bonus coupons for trading, and FBS merchandise kits.



"I was absolutely impressed with the quality of content and the speakers' presentation skills. FBS's commitment to transparency was evident throughout the seminar. I will use my lucky coupon to test the strategies covered at the event," said Akeem Richard Ailoje, trader and FBS seminar guest.



To learn more about FBS, its initiatives, and upcoming events, visit www.fbs.com.



About FBS

FBS is a licensed global broker with over 14 years of experience and more than 75 international awards. FBS is steadily developing as one of the market’s most trusted brokers, with its traders numbering more than 27,000,000 and its partners exceeding 500,000 around the globe. The annual trading volume of FBS clients is over $8.9 trillion. FBS is also the Official Partner of Leicester City Football Club.





