Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

CIER cuts Taiwan GDP forecast for 2023 to 1.38%

Demand for AI products failed to help boost Taiwan's economy

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/10/20 16:37
Taiwan's economy won't start firing up again until next year, says the CIER. 

Taiwan's economy won't start firing up again until next year, says the CIER.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Even demand for AI products has not been strong enough to help Taiwan’s economy grow, with gross domestic product (GDP) expected to expand by only 1.38% this year, the Chung-Hua Institution for Economic Research (CIER) said Friday (Oct. 20).

The think tank’s previous estimate put 2023 growth at 1.60%, though several institutions continuing to cut their predictions. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) issued a forecast of 0.80%, but most other estimates ranged between 1% and 2%.

CIER President Yeh Chun-hsien (葉俊顯) said he had seen swallows, but flocks of swallows would only arrive next year, per Radio Taiwan International (RTI). Taiwan’s economy was hot inside, but cold outside, he added.

Domestic investment and trade in goods had grown slower than anticipated, while even the emergence of AI had not been enough to fire up the country’s economy toward the end of the year, according to Yeh.

As 2024 was expected to be better, the CIER revised its GDP forecast for next year upward to 3.03%. The inflation rate was likely to fall to 1.86% in 2024, Yeh said.
economic growth rate
GDP
GDP growth rate
AI
Chung-Hua Institution for Economic Research
CIER
Yeh Chun-hsien

RELATED ARTICLES

Exhibitors wanted for 2024 Computex Taipei
Exhibitors wanted for 2024 Computex Taipei
2023/10/18 12:29
Nvidia's Jensen Huang spotted at Taipei night market
Nvidia's Jensen Huang spotted at Taipei night market
2023/10/16 13:27
Taiwan cabinet official disagrees with IMF GDP forecast
Taiwan cabinet official disagrees with IMF GDP forecast
2023/10/11 14:15
IMF cuts Taiwan 2023 GDP forecast to 0.8%
IMF cuts Taiwan 2023 GDP forecast to 0.8%
2023/10/10 19:53
Taiwan ranks No. 1 in Asia on Freedom House’s Freedom on the Net list
Taiwan ranks No. 1 in Asia on Freedom House’s Freedom on the Net list
2023/10/05 14:24