Mainland Affairs Council displays incorrect Taiwan flag with 13 rays of light

MAC criticized by KMT lawmakers for defective flag at National Day event

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/10/20 16:32
The inaccurate flag image was displayed at National Day banquet hosted by the Mainaland Affairs Council. (MAC photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Keen-eyed observers spotted a Taiwan flag with a curious extra feature displayed at a National Day celebration held by Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) on the evening of Oct. 9.

The flag in question featured 13 rays of light around the white sun, while the standard flag only has 12. The display of an inaccurate national flag by a government agency comes amid controversy over this year’s “Double Ten Day” celebrations, which were mostly boycotted by members of the Kuomintang (KMT).

The odd flag gained attention online after Taipei City Councilor Yu Shu-hui (游淑慧) shared a post criticizing the MAC and the Tsai administration, reported UDN. According to Yu and many pan-blue media outlets, displaying the inaccurate flag was an intentional insult to the Republic of China, which is Taiwan’s official name.

“It’s clear they want to avoid recognizing the Republic of China, but coming up with this kind of prank with the national flag is not so simple,” said Yu. Other netizens criticized the MAC and event organizers for their lack of oversight in preparing decorations.

The 12 rays of light on the national flag are said to represent the twelve months of the year.

In response to public criticism, the MAC responded on Friday (Oct. 20) at the Legislative Yuan by admitting to the mistake and acknowledging its lack of oversight. According to MAC Chairman Chiu Tai-san (邱太三), the company contracted to create the display obtained the image from a stock photo website.

Chiu apologized for not checking the display materials supplied by the contractor more carefully, per CNA.
Taiwan flag
Double Ten Day
MAC
Mainland Affairs Council
KMT
Yu Shu-hui
Chiu Tai-san

