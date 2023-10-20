Taiwan rolls out firefighting robots

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei City Fire Department announced on Friday (Oct. 20) that they will introduce robotic firefighters.

The fire department is enhancing disaster response capabilities and promoting the use of disaster-response technology by introducing the multifunctional LUF60 Firefighting Robot. CNA reported.

Firefighters can use the robot to enter dangerous areas, replacing the need for close-range rescues in high-risk situations. This improves the efficiency of disaster response and reduces the risk of dangers from splashback, explosions, or extreme fire conditions, per a Taipei City Fire Department press release.

A demonstration and disaster response exercise of the LUF60 Firefighting Robot was held at the Central Motion Picture Culture Center. The demonstration aimed to help the public understand that firefighting robots not only significantly improve the fire department's disaster response capabilities but also protect the lives and property of citizens.

The LUF60 includes a diesel engine, a water cannon, and a remote controller. In addition to capabilities such as water spraying, and chemical foam deployment, the robot can also clear away obstacles.

During the practical exercise, the fire department showcased the robot's various capabilities, including removing obstacles. The robot extinguished a car fire with water cannons and special firefighting foam.

The fire department said that as disaster response technology continues to advance rapidly, it is essential to update equipment and tools. The LUF60 will initially be deployed to the 4th Battalion Fuan Fire Brigade due to the numerous metal-sheet factories in the Shezi Island area, where large fires are challenging to extinguish and can easily spread.