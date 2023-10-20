Ed Sheeran to perform in Taiwan in February 2024

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.K. pop star Ed Sheeran on Friday (Oct. 20) announced the dates for his 2024 world tour, which includes a performance in southern Taiwan's Kaohsiung City.

On Friday morning (Oct. 20) Sheeran announced on his social media accounts that the tour dates for his "Mathematics Tour" had been posted on his official website. His second-ever performance in Taiwan is scheduled to take place on Feb. 3 in Kaohsiung City at the Kaohsiung National Stadium.

Tickets for the Kaohsiung concert will go on sale at 5:30 a.m. GMT on Nov. 2, which will be 1:30 p.m. Taiwan Time. Tickets for the Taiwan show can be purchased on the Kham Ticketing website.

According to Kham Ticket, doors open at 4 p.m. and the show will start at 7 p.m. on Feb. 3. The opening act will be fellow U.K. singer and songwriter Calum Scott, who will go on stage at 7 p.m. There will be an intermission at 7:45 p.m. to prepare the stage for the main act and Sheeran will start his performance at 8:15 p.m.

Known in Taiwan as "Redhead Ed" (紅髮艾德), Sheeran has sung numerous hit songs and in October became the first British artist to receive the receive the "Gold BRIT Billion Award" for receiving 10 billion streams in the U.K., per Digital Music News. He first performed in Taiwan at Taoyuan City in 2019, after having canceled a previously scheduled concert in the country in 2017 due to a bicycle accident.

He released two albums in May and September this year, "Minus" and "Autumn Variations." Both albums were produced in collaboration with Aaron Dessner. American musician from the rock band The National quickly topped global music charts upon their release.

In his latest album, Sheeran used the concept of seasons to depict intimate relationships with those around him. The album structure covers themes of love, loss, heartache, pain, joy, anxiety, and sadness.



Poster for Kaohsiung show. (Kham Ticketing image)