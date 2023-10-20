US firmly supports status quo for Taiwan-China relations, says AIT chair

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Laura Rosenberger, the chairwoman of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), told reporters in Taipei on Thursday (Oct. 19) that Washington remains committed to supporting the status quo in cross-strait affairs.

Support for Taiwan is “a priority for the Biden Administration,” said Rosenberger. She said that the U.S. does not support unilateral changes to the status quo by either Beijing or Taipei, which includes any move towards formal independence, reported UDN.

Rosenberger was in Taiwan to speak with presidential candidates ahead of the upcoming election in January. When asked about the content of those discussions, Rosenberger said they were “private,” while also rejecting suggestions that the U.S. is conducting interviews with potential Taiwanese leaders, reported CNA.

During her visit, Rosenberger spoke with presidential candidates Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) of the Taiwan People’s Party, Lai Ching-te (賴清德) of the Democratic Progressive Party and Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) of the Kuomintang. However, the AIT chair declined to meet with independent candidate Terry Gou (郭台銘), citing issues with his eligibility.

"We look forward to working with whomever Taiwan voters choose as their next leader," the chair said. She added that the U.S. has an “enduring” commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the region.

Rosenberger was appointed as chairwoman of AIT in March 2023 and this trip marks her third visit to Taiwan as the AIT chair. Her multiple trips to meet with Taiwanese presidential candidates demonstrate the importance that Washington attaches to U.S.-Taiwan relations, she said.