Hong Kong Life launches a 10-week "Care We On Health Challenge" Giving out eCoupons worth HKD40,000 in total

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 20 October 2023 - Hong Kong Life has announced the launch of a 10-week reward campaign named as "Care We On Health Challenge". The campaign integrates game elements into the official WhatsApp account of Hong Kong Life, allowing participants to grasp health tips and win rewards through a simple interactive Q&A game, thereby encouraging and promoting the cultivation of healthy lifestyle and habits.



From now until 28 December 2023 (the "Campaign Period"), participants can join the "Care We On Health Challenge" (the "Campaign") through the WhatsApp link ( https://bit.ly/45Aqayg ) of the Campaign. Participants will instantly receive the multiple-choice question ("Weekly Question") related to physical and mental wellness, Hong Kong Life will automatically send out the Weekly Question to participants via WhatsApp on every Friday. Participants may answer each Weekly Question within the designated time frame. The first 200 participants who answer the Weekly Question will be entitled to a HKD20 eCoupon, and those who participate continuously for 10 weeks will have a chance to win a total of HKD200 eCoupons.



Mr. Jonathan Ko, Chief Marketing Officer of Hong Kong Life, said, "Hong Kong Life launched its official WhatsApp Official Account in this September. We are now attempting to incorporate game elements into the WhatsApp platform by introducing the 'Care We On Health Challenge', which combines simple Q&A sessions with instant rewards, providing our participants with a brand-new gaming experience. Through the health tips and rewards offered by the campaign, we hope to encourage participants to establish a healthy lifestyle in long term and embark on a healthy journey together with Hong Kong Life."



Timeline of「Care We On Health Challenge」





Week

Start Date



(Every Friday)

Deadline



(Every Thursday at 11:59 pm)

1st week

20 October 2023 (12:00 noon)

26 October 2023

2nd week

27 October 2023

2 November 2023

3rd week

3 November 2023

9 November 2023

4th week

10 November 2023

16 November 2023

5th week

17 November 2023

23 November 2023

6th week

24 November 2023

30 November 2023

7th week

1 December 2023

7 December 2023

8th week

8 December 2023

14 December 2023

9th week

15 December 2023

21 December 2023

10th week

22 December 2023

28 December 2023



"Care We On Health Challenge" is subject to the terms & conditions ( https://bit.ly/3QnUAzg ).Hashtag: #HKLife #香港人壽 #CareWeOn健康挑戰 #健康貼士 #健康獎賞 #有獎遊戲

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Hong Kong Life

Established in 2001, Hong Kong Life Insurance Limited ("Hong Kong Life") was founded by five local financial institutions including Asia Insurance Company Limited, Chong Hing Bank Limited, CMB Wing Lung Bank Limited, OCBC Bank (Hong Kong) Limited and Shanghai Commercial Bank Limited, which laid their foundations and have been serving people in Hong Kong for more than 50 years in average. Through our extensive network of around 130 distribution points comprising Chong Hing Bank, CMB Wing Lung Bank, OCBC Bank and Shanghai Commercial Bank, we provide a comprehensive range of insurance products and services.



