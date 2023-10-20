Baby, you're a firework: Taiwan woman puts on pyrotechnic show for inmate husband

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A woman is suspected of setting off fireworks on Monday (Oct. 16) outside Yilan prison for her husband, who is serving a sentence there.

The suspect surnamed Chien (簡), is believed to have set off the fireworks to celebrate her husband's birthday, CNA reported. On Monday, she set off fireworks by the roadside outside the prison and recorded a video using her mobile phone. She then uploaded the video to the Facebook group "Black Elite Enterprise."

2023/10/17 宜蘭 #刑安 加入 黑色豪門企業 頻道看更多↓ https://t.me/+T6KWRtlZ3a4kSUw2 #黑色豪門企業 匿名爆料↓ 官方LINE : @KKC4618N 有華人地方就有 #黑色豪門 是 #社會事 #社會觀察家 Posted by 黑色豪門企業 on Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Prison pyrotechnics. (Facebook, Black Elite Enterprise video)

Occasional loud bangs can be heard in the video, which is accompanied by the text "The whole of Yilan Prison should know that today is my husband's birthday."

Some internet users responded, saying the act was romantic. Others said they were shocked and did not find it worthy of boasting.

The Sansing precinct of the Yilan County Government Police Department said on Thursday (Oct. 19) that during an internet patrol, they discovered a woman who, in celebration of her husband's birthday, set off firecrackers and fireworks near Yilan Prison. The suspect also uploaded a video to a Facebook group, it added.

The precinct said the behavior had a negative impact on public perceptions and caused social unease. The act was a potential violation of the Social Order Maintenance Act, it said.

Police immediately dispatched officers to the scene and found that firecrackers and fireworks were left by a drainage ditch. A vehicle was identified after reviewing surveillance cameras at various intersections during different time periods.

Following an extended investigation, it was determined that Chien uploaded the video. The Sansing police have notified the woman to come to the station and explain her actions.

Police said that the case is being investigated under the Social Order Maintenance Act. According to the law, it could result in detention of up to 3 days or a fine of up to NT$30,000 (US$928).

The person responsible for disposing of the firecrackers and fireworks in the drain will be reported to the Environmental Protection Bureau for possible fines, the precinct said.