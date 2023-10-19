Vierra Residence in Bandar Kinrara, Puchong by Fajarbaru - 100% Fully Sold and Signed

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 19 October 2023 - Vierra Residence, a freehold housing project in Kinrara, KL has achieved a remarkable 100% sales success. Recognized as the "Best Value High-Rise Development in Malaysia for 2022" by the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards, Vierra Residence comprises two towers: Tower A and Tower B, rising to 38 and 39 floors, respectively. These towers house a total of 1,604 units designed to meet the modern living standards.



Set on a spacious 6.41-acre land, Vierra Residence offers a range of resort-inspired amenities, including playgrounds, sports courts, co-working spaces, indoor and outdoor gyms, and a 50-meter Olympic-sized infinity pool. This development aims to provide affordable urban living for families and individuals alike, featuring eco-friendly landscapes, security, and space-efficient interior design. The practical designed three-bedroom, two-bathroom units boast an internal area of 900 square feet, with prices fixed at RM300,000 per unit.



Vierra Residence is strategically located near bustling hubs such as Bandar Puchong Jaya, Bukit Jalil, Sri Petaling, and Bandar Sunway. It is well-connected to several LRT stations along the Sri Petaling line and major highways like NPE and KESAS, offering residents easy access to essential amenities, medical facilities, and esteemed educational institutions. The project is expected to be completed by 2026.



Fajarbaru Land, the driving force behind Vierra Residence, has a track record of successful projects. Their maiden property development, Rica Residence Sentul in Kuala Lumpur, is a freehold serviced apartment that was well-received for its diverse floor plans and strategic location.



While Fajarbaru Land has expanded its presence regionally with award-winning property developments in Australia such as Gardenhill in Doncaster, The Wilds in Northcote, and Paragon in Melbourne, Vierra Residence continues to stand out through its unwavering dedication to elevating living standards and reshaping the concept of affordable luxury.



Besides Klang Valley and overseas, Fajarbaru Land has embarked into an integrated township development of 146 acres of land in Kuala Krai, Kelantan. In addition, Fajarbaru has also sealed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Penang Development Corporation (PDC) to actualize a visionary project - the Medi-City Bandar Cassia. The 230 acres land in the Batu Kawan region comes with facilities like hospitals, medical campus, medical supply hub, corporate suites, rehabilitation centre, retirement village, and wellness centre, Medi-City Bandar Cassia will function as a regional medical hub offering eco-tourism and international commercial services. Most recently, Fajarbaru partnered with Care Dynamic in a joint venture agreement to establish an industrial city park in Senawang, Negeri Sembilan for a land covering 10.9 acres and featuring 672 units of centralized labor quarters (CLQ).



About Fajarbaru Land

Fajarbaru Land (M) Sdn Bhd is the property development arm of Fajarbaru Builder Group Bhd. Drawing on its parent company's extensive experience in the construction industry, Fajarbaru Land is committed to delivering exceptional value for its buyers. The company has earned numerous awards, establishing itself as a recognized regional player in the property development industry. Fajarbaru Land's property developments are renowned for their vibrant architectural designs, aesthetic appeal, and commitment to sustainability. For more information, please visit https://fajarbaruland.com/.



