Taiwan man's dog returns home with bag of gun parts

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man in Miaoli called the police after his dog returned home with a bag of gun parts on Wednesday (Oct. 18).

A black dog called Little White delivered a surprise package to its master in Miaoli's Toufen on Wednesday, per CNA. The dog’s owner was shocked to find the bag his dog had carried home contained firearm components.

The man quickly reported the incident to the police through his cousin, Chou Hsun-yu (周訓宇), who serves as an independent town representative. Chou said that at around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 18, his cousin, who runs a fried chicken shop, noticed that Little White had brought back a white bag with "LV" markings on it.

His cousin found items believed to be firearm components so he asked him to report the incident to the police, he said.

Little White's weaponry (CNA photo)

Chou said the shop's surveillance footage showed Little White brought the bag from the roadside. He said the fact that firearm components can be found on the streets of Toufen is absurd, and he urged law enforcement agencies to strengthen public safety.

The deputy chief of the Miaoli County Police Department’s Toufen Precinct, Wu Kuo-wei (吳國偉), said that the bag contained a magazine, a gun barrel, and a spring. The parts are all suspected to be firearm components, he added.

The police are following procedures for evidence collection and have sent the items to relevant authorities for examination. They are continuing to review surveillance footage to further clarify the situation.