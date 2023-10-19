Stiffer fines, patrols reduce littering in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei City Government on Tuesday (Oct. 17) announced that there has been a significant reduction in refuse on the streets since higher fines and patrols were imposed within less than two months.

The random dumping of trash is a common problem in Taipei City. In Wanhua District, the situation became so serious that nine borough chiefs jointly complained to Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安).

On Aug. 15, the Taipei City Government Department of Environmental Protection responded by increasing the fines for several categories of environmental pollution. The department also strengthened patrols and enforcement efforts against littering, according to a press release issued on Tuesday.

A NT$3,600 (US$111) fine was imposed for offenses such as not disposing of trash properly, littering, discarding cigarette buts, and placing illegal advertisements. A fine of NT$3,000 was levied for allowing livestock to urinate or defecate in the road or other public areas.

Additionally, piling up items that obstruct cleanliness or hygiene along the roadside, spitting betel nut juice residue and chewing gum, and polluting the ground, drains, walls, or other fixtures will result in a minimum fine of NT$2,400.

As of the end of September, 4,526 fines had been issued for improper garbage disposal and littering, including 626 cases in Wanhua District. Since the increased fines for littering and strengthened patrols went into force, "the littering situation has significantly improved, effectively improving the quality of the city's appearance and environment," stated the department.

According to the Waste Disposal Act (廢棄物清理法), acts of pollution such as discarding trash bags, cigarette butts, and illegal advertisements can result in fines of between NT$1,200 to NT$6,000. In the first half of this year, Taipei City has already imposed 17,703 fines.

The Department of Environmental Protection has adjusted the fines for seven types of environmental hygiene violations starting Aug. 15. The minimum fines have been increased from NT$1,200 to 2-3 times, ranging from NT$2,400 to NT$3,600.

The department pointed out that one NT$3,600 fine is the equivalent of 720 government-approved trash bags which sell for NT$5 per 14-liter bag. The government reminded citizens to properly dispose of trash bags in accordance with regulations to "avoid suffering a big loss over a small matter."