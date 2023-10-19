V2X Cybersecurity Market Top Leading Players with Strategies and Forecast 2032

Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analyzed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the V2X Cybersecurity. Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The V2X Cybersecurity study also looks at the various regulations and policies that the firm has implemented. This report discusses the industry in terms of research technology and precise prospective utilization, innovation, and future advancements in the V2X Cybersecurity.

The global V2X cybersecurity market revenue was around US $0.87 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $5.7 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.6% during the forecast period 2023 to 2031.

Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) is a communication technology that permits a vehicle to communicate with other road users, vehicles, and infrastructure. The main objective of vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technology is to enhance energy savings, road safety, and traffic efficiency on roads.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– Increasing cybersecurity licenses, improvement in Cellular-V2X (C-V2X) technology, and also, rising automotive cybersecurity threats are expected to increase the growth of the global V2X cybersecurity market during the forecast period.

– Challenges in creating secure applications and high cost of performance are anticipated to hamper the growth of the global V2X cybersecurity market during the forecast period.

– Growing demand for connected vehicles, and improving vehicle security using adaptive security are expected to make an opportunity for the V2X cybersecurity industry shortly.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic caused governments across the globe to enforce strict lockdowns and ban the import-export of basic raw material items for most of 2020, and a few months in 2021. Due to the interrupted supply chains and production plans induced by COVID-19. Automotive production and sales suffered severely during this pandemic. And led to a negative influence on the market of V2X cybersecurity in 2020. While

The COVID-19 pandemic restricted the functions of multiple companies, while cyber-attacks were on the rise. Smart mobility service providers and OEMs were among the top targets.

Regional Analysis

Europe dominated the V2X cybersecurity market in terms of revenue, and also, followed by Asia-Pacific, North America, and LAMEA. The U.S. and China dominated the V2X cybersecurity market in 2022. The immediate development of the automobile sector across all segments along with the growth in customer preference toward improvements of fuel-efficient vehicles drives the development of the V2X cybersecurity market.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global V2X cybersecurity market are: –

– Altran

– APTIV

– AUTOCRYPT Co., Ltd.

– Autotalks Ltd.

– Continental AG

– ESCRYPT

– Green Hills Software LLC

– HARMAN International

– ID Quantique SA

– Infineon Technologies AG

– Karamba Security

– NXP Semiconductors

– Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

– SafeRide Technologies

– Vector Informatik GmbH

– Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global V2X cybersecurity market segmentation focuses on Unit Type, Vehicle Type, Propulsion Type, Communication, and Region.

Segmentation based on Unit Type

– On-Board Unit

– Roadside Unit

Segmentation based on Vehicle Type

– Passenger Car

– Light Commercial Vehicle

– Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Segmentation based on Propulsion Type

– ICE

– Electric and Hybrid

– Others

Segmentation based on Communication

– Vehicle-To-Vehicle

– Vehicle-To-Infrastructure

– Vehicle-To-Grid

– Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

