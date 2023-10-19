Europe Water Recycle and Reuse Market To Flourish With An Impressive CAGR of 9.11% By 2031 | Siemens AG, Veolia Environment SA, Ecolab Inc.

The latest research from Astute Analytica, titled “Global Europe Water Recycle and Reuse Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031,” provides a detailed analysis of the market for Europe Water Recycle and Reuse Market globally, evaluating the industry based on its segments, such as services, and main geographical areas. Europe’s Water Recycle and Reuse Market was valued at US$ 3,645.0 million in 2022 and is projected to reach a market size of US$ 7,844.0 million by 2031 at a CAGR of 9.11% during the forecast period 2023–2031.

As of 2022, around 11% of the European population and 17% of its territory had been afflicted by water scarcity conditions. With challenges on the horizon in the water recycling & reuse market, countries like Spain and Italy took the lead in adopting water reuse practices.

Market Segmentation

The market analysis also emphasizes important segments and sub-segments to provide essential information so that readers can make knowledgeable business decisions. The complete report’s focus on major methods offers insightful information about worldwide opportunities, accelerating client growth. The segmentation of this market by Component, Technology, End Users, and Country is well examined in the global Europe Water Recycle and Reuse Market study.

By Component Equipment Water Quality Monitoring & Control Equipment Aeration Equipment Membrane Filters Reactors Processing Tanks & Mixers Others

Services Installation Services Repair and Maintenance Services

By Technology Conventional Treatment and Recycling Technologies

Chemical Treatment and Disinfection Technologies

Membrane Filtration Technologies Microfiltration Ultrafiltration Reverse and Forward Osmosis Others



By End Users Industrial Textile Chemical Food & Beverage Healthcare Paper Others

Agricultural

Domestic and Commercial By Country Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe



Competitive Insights

Our research of the market competition in the Global Europe Water Recycle and Reuse Market will look at each company’s overview, corporate profile, product portfolio, significant financials, etc. We also offer supply-chain analysis, market expansion strategies, a PEST study, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and market likelihood scenarios.

Key Players of the Europe Water Recycle and Reuse Market

Alfa Laval Corporate AB

Aquatech International LLC

Aquatherm GmbH

Aries Chemical Inc.

Ecolab Inc.

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Fluence Corp. Ltd.

Grundfos Holding AS

Komline Sanderson Corp.

Lenntech BV

Praj Industries Ltd.

Samco Technologies Inc.

Siemens AG

Veolia Environment SA

Other Prominent players

