Risk Based Authentication (RBA) Market Future Profits to Reach New Heights with Market Size Growth

Due to the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the COVID-19 pandemic, the global economy is expected to recover, leading to an expansion of the world "Risk Based Authentication (RBA) Market"

what is Risk Based Authentication (RBA) Market ?

Risk Based Authentication (RBA) Market Size study, by Offering (Solution, Service) by Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud) by End User Vertical (Banking and Financial Services (BFSI), Retail, IT and Telecommunication, Government, Healthcare, Other End-user Verticals) and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028Global Risk Based Authentication (RBA) Market is valued approximately USD $$billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $$% over the forecast period 2022-2028. Risk Based Authentication (RBA) is a non-static authentication system which makes the use of the profile for the agent requesting access to the system for the purpose of determining the risk related with the transactions. The increasing percentage of mobile device website traffic has led the adoption of Risk Based Authentication (RBA) across the forecast period. According to the Statista, the percentage of mobile device website traffic worldwide is increasing in the 4th quarter of 2018 was 47.19 % and this has increased up to 54.4 % in 4th quarter of 2020. Also, with the increase in online transactions and development in the technology, the adoption & demand for Risk Based Authentication (RBA) is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, high cost which is associated with the technology for the small and medium sized organization impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

Risk-Based Authentication (RBA) is a cybersecurity approach that adapts authentication methods based on the level of risk associated with a user’s access attempt. The RBA market has experienced significant growth due to the increasing number of security threats and the need for organizations to strengthen their authentication processes. This deep analysis of the RBA market explores various aspects, including its market drivers, challenges, key players, and future trends.

Market Overview: The RBA market has witnessed substantial growth in recent years as organizations seek to enhance their security measures in response to the growing frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks. This approach focuses on providing an extra layer of security to verify user identities during login attempts, thus minimizing the risks associated with unauthorized access.

Market Drivers: One of the primary drivers of the RBA market is the evolving threat landscape. Cyberattacks, including phishing, identity theft, and credential stuffing, have become more prevalent and sophisticated. RBA offers a proactive way to mitigate these risks by analyzing multiple factors, such as user behavior, location, and device information, to determine the legitimacy of access attempts.

Additionally, compliance regulations, such as GDPR in Europe and HIPAA in the United States, have mandated stricter security measures, encouraging organizations to adopt RBA to ensure data protection and privacy.

Challenges: While RBA offers improved security, it is not without challenges. User privacy concerns are a critical issue, as RBA systems often collect and analyze personal data to assess risk. Striking the right balance between security and privacy remains a challenge, as excessive data collection can lead to regulatory non-compliance and privacy breaches.

User experience is another challenge, as overly strict RBA measures can lead to friction during the authentication process. Achieving a balance between robust security and user-friendliness is an ongoing challenge for RBA providers.

Key Players: The RBA market features a competitive landscape with several key players. Some prominent companies in this market include RSA Security, IBM, Micro Focus, Okta, and OneSpan. These companies offer a range of RBA solutions designed to meet the diverse needs of organizations across various industries.

Future Trends: The RBA market is expected to evolve in several ways. Machine learning and artificial intelligence will play an increasingly significant role in RBA systems, allowing for more accurate risk assessments. Additionally, biometric authentication methods, such as fingerprint and facial recognition, are likely to become more integrated into RBA systems, enhancing security and user convenience.

In conclusion, the Risk-Based Authentication market is growing due to the rising cybersecurity threats and regulatory requirements. While it offers enhanced security, challenges such as privacy concerns and user experience must be addressed. The market is competitive, with key players continually innovating, and it is expected to evolve with the integration of advanced technologies and biometrics in the coming years.

Major market player included in this report are:

Oracle

IBM

CA Technologies

EZMCOM

Micro Focus

Thales Group

ForgeRock

Ping Identity.

Centrify Corporation.

LexisNexis.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Offering:

Solution

Service

By Deployment:

On-Premise

Cloud

By End User Vertical:

Banking and Financial Services (BFSI)

Retail

IT and Telecommunication

Government

Healthcare

Other End-user Verticals

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Introduction Methodology Market Overview Market Analysis Market Size and Forecast Market Trends Market Dynamics Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Competitive Scenario Key Players Regional Analysis Regional Market Overview Market Size and Forecast by Region Product/Service Analysis Product/Service Overview Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service End-User Analysis End-User Overview Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry Structure Key Findings and Recommendations Conclusion

Some of the metrics this research service discusses are:

Market Size:

This metric quantifies the total value or volume of a market, providing an understanding of the market’s scale and potential.

Market Growth Rate:

This metric measures the rate at which the market is growing over a specific period.

It helps assess the market’s attractiveness and potential for investment.

Market Share:

Market share metrics indicate the portion or percentage of the market captured by a specific company or product.

It provides insights into the competitive position of market players.

Customer Satisfaction:

Customer satisfaction metrics assess the level of satisfaction or dissatisfaction among customers with a product, service, or brand.

It helps gauge customer loyalty and identify areas for improvement.

Pricing Analysis:

Pricing metrics analyze the pricing strategies used in the market.

This includes metrics such as average prices, price differentials between products or competitors, and price elasticity.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation metrics involve dividing the market into distinct segments based on factors such as demographics, geography, behavior, or psychographics.

This helps understand the varying needs and preferences of different customer groups.

Customer Acquisition Cost (CAC):

CAC is a metric that calculates the cost of acquiring a new customer. It helps evaluate the efficiency of marketing and sales efforts.

Customer Lifetime Value (CLV):

CLV measures the total value a customer generates over their entire relationship with a company. It helps assess the long-term profitability of customer relationships.

Return on Investment (ROI):

ROI metrics evaluate the profitability and effectiveness of an investment or marketing campaign.

metrics evaluate the profitability and effectiveness of an investment or marketing campaign. It measures the return or gain generated relative to the cost of investment.

Competitive Analysis:

Competitive analysis metrics assess the performance and strategies of competitors in the market.

This includes metrics such as market share, revenue growth, product portfolio, and customer satisfaction.

Key Performance Indicators (KPIs):

KPIs are specific metrics that measure the performance of a business or organization.

They can include metrics such as sales growth, market penetration, customer retention rate, and profitability.

