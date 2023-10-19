Venture Capital Investment Market Key Players, Growth Analysis during 2023-2032

Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analyzed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the Venture Capital Investment. Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The Venture Capital Investment study also looks at the various regulations and policies that the firm has implemented. This report discusses the industry in terms of research technology and precise prospective utilization, innovation, and future advancements in the Venture Capital Investment.

The global venture capital investment market revenue was around US$ 208.3 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 1068.5 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.1% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Venture capital investment is a classification of private equity investment that includes funding in companies that also mandate capital. Business usually demands capital for initial expansion or setup. Venture capital investing is also known as the idea phase because it can be done at an even earlier stage. Venture capital investing tasks are generally run by private equity funds and with each fund operating, a portfolio of projects it specializes in.

The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau reports that the goods and services deficit rose from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February, an increase of $1.9 billion. Due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion, the goods and services deficit increased in February. The goods and services deficit has decreased this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3% when compared to the same period in 2022. $10.8% more, or $49.5 billion, was exported. Imports cost $2.2% more, or $14.0 billion, than exports.

Exports on the global market are predicted to increase by 3.9% annually on average, from 784.3 billion dollars in 2021 to 955.19 billion dollars in 2030. Since 2009, the worldwide supply has been growing at a 9.5% yearly rate. With US$ 169.32 billion in exports in 2021, Ireland came out on top, followed by the United States in second place, China in fourth, and India in third.

The European Revenue is anticipated to increase from US$ 1,802,413 million in 2021 to US$ 1,933,429 million by 2026, a 1.5% yearly increase. The European market has been expanding at a 3.1% yearly rate. In terms of revenue in Europe in 2021, Germany came out on top with US$ 339,074 million, followed by positions 2, 3, and 4 for the United Kingdom, France, and Ireland.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The increasing technology sector is a major driving factor for the venture capital investment market. The two technologies that develop the most corporate venture capital investment are cloud technology and artificial intelligence (AI).

– The time-consuming process harms venture capital because it takes many years for any startup to exit from its IPO. The longer the holding period of investments is the more negative implications it has on the capital investment performance. This means greater stress on the entrepreneurs to return the capital punctually.

– The necessity for an extensive due persistence process is considered one of the major factors that hinders the growth of the market.

– The advancement in technology in the field of venture capital investment is expected to deliver lucrative and major opportunities that will help in the growth of the venture capital investment market in the approaching years.

Impact of COVID-19

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has influenced every part of global business, including venture capital investment. COVID-19 has created less swiftness in the investment pool and also an extra risk aversion as venture capital investment activity has been lowered on a global scale. Due to COVID-19, many small and medium businesses have been stopped and most of the businesses have been liquidated.

Also, the volatility of the foreign exchange market, the portfolio’s valuation deduction, and problems with current investments have all contributed to a worsening of the financial performance assets of SMEs.

Similarly, mergers, Initial Public Offers (IPO), and acquisitions are stalled in the global market. Therefore, seed venture capital investment has constantly been denied due to the look of investors for mature and well-established companies for their investments. Due to this, the venture capital investment market has been negatively impacted by COVID-19.

Regional Analysis

North America has dominated the highest venture capital investment market share in 2022. This is also attributed to the fact that the market is currently developing as a consequence of a boost in financial institutions, startups, mutual funds, and venture capital firms, as well as the expansion of the overall market. The growth in investment activities across a variety of sector verticals that includes biotechnology, healthcare, agriculture, and media & entertainment, are supporting venture capital investment market growth.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global venture capital investment market are: –

– Accel Partners Venture

– Agoranov

– Balderton Capital (UK) LLP

– Battery Ventures

– Caixa Capital Risc

– Cherry Ventures

– Eurazeo

– Greylock Partners

– HoxtonVentures LLP

– Index Ventures

– Lakestar

– Seedcamp

– Sequoia

– Target Global

– Union Square Ventures

– Park Capital

– GetVantage

– Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global venture capital investment market segmentation focuses on Funding Type, Fund Size, Industry Vertical, and Region

Segmentation based on Funding Type

– First-Time Venture Funding

– Follow-on Venture Funding

Segmentation based on Fund Size

– Under US $50 M

– US $50 M to US $100 M

– US $100 M to US $250 M

– US $250 M to US $500 M

– US $500 M to US $1 B

– Above US $1 B

Segmentation based on Industry Vertical

– Computer and Consumer Electronics

– Communications

– Life Sciences

– Energy

– Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

