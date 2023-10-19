Wireless POS Terminal Market Size, Analysis By Growth Rate, Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2023-2032

Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analyzed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the Wireless POS Terminal. Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The Wireless POS Terminal study also looks at the various regulations and policies that the firm has implemented. This report discusses the industry in terms of research technology and precise prospective utilization, innovation, and future advancements in the Wireless POS Terminal.

The global wireless POS terminal market revenue was around US$ 8.8 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$24.8 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5% during the forecast period of 2023-2031.

A wireless POS machine is a computerized tool that is used in banks, shops, museums, subway stations, pharmacies, and restaurants to handle card payments. This software is made for content management, configuration, and asset management. And the hardware category includes payment terminals like tablets and smartphones connected to debit and credit card readers, workstations, cash drawers, and also accessories like barcode scanners, displays, receipt printers, etc.

The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau reports that the goods and services deficit rose from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February, an increase of $1.9 billion. Due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion, the goods and services deficit increased in February. The goods and services deficit has decreased this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3% when compared to the same period in 2022. $10.8% more, or $49.5 billion, was exported. Imports cost $2.2% more, or $14.0 billion, than exports.

Exports on the global market are predicted to increase by 3.9% annually on average, from 784.3 billion dollars in 2021 to 955.19 billion dollars in 2030. Since 2009, the worldwide supply has been growing at a 9.5% yearly rate. With US$ 169.32 billion in exports in 2021, Ireland came out on top, followed by the United States in second place, China in fourth, and India in third.

The European Revenue is anticipated to increase from US$ 1,802,413 million in 2021 to US$ 1,933,429 million by 2026, a 1.5% yearly increase. The European market has been expanding at a 3.1% yearly rate. In terms of revenue in Europe in 2021, Germany came out on top with US$ 339,074 million, followed by positions 2, 3, and 4 for the United Kingdom, France, and Ireland.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The technological advancements in wireless POS terminals like in inclusion of machine learning and automation are expected to increase the growth of the wireless POS terminal market in upcoming years.

– Increasing adoption of wireless POS terminal machines by restaurants and the healthcare industry for simplifying operations is expected to deliver lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market in upcoming years.

– It also assists businesses in better management of customers and easy operations, increasing preference for cashless transactions and growing adoption of wireless POS terminals for smoother business operations which majorly contribute toward the growth of the market.

– The high asset costs and security risks of the POS terminals restrict the growth of the wireless POS terminal market.

Impact of COVID-19

The impact of COVID-19 on the wireless POS terminal industry had a positive result as there was a surge in preference for cashless transactions.

The growth of wireless POS terminal systems during the pandemic has helped the interaction of customer relationship management (CRM) as well as other financial solutions for organizations. This also allowed businesses to use wireless POS terminal transaction data for business intelligence. Similarly, the growth of the digital payment industry during the pandemic has pushed the growth of the wireless POS terminals market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific region held the largest wireless POS terminal market share in 2022. This is attributed to the fact that the Asia-Pacific is at the top of technological adoption, which also influences the expansion of the wireless point-of-sale terminals market. In acquisition, the rising popularity of cashless transactions in various countries of the region is also a factor that is driving new business opportunities.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global wireless POS terminal market are: –

– Aures Group

– Castles Technology Co. Ltd.

– Cyber Net Manufacturing Inc.

– Diebold Nixdorf

– Incorporated

– First Data

– Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

– INGENICO

– Lightspeed Management Company LLC

– Moneris

– Oracle

– Panasonic Corporation

– Pax Technology Limited

– Posiflex Technology

– Revel Systems

– VeriFone

– Clip

– Tyro

– Other Prominent Players

Segmentation Outline

The global wireless POS terminal market segmentation focuses on Component, Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Segmentation based on Components

– Hardware

– Software

> On-Premise

> Cloud

– Services

> Professional Services

> Managed Services

Segmentation based on Type

– Portable Countertop and PIN Pad

– mPOS

– Smart POS

– Others

Segmentation based on Application

– Front End

– Back End

Segmentation on Industry Vertical

– Retail

– Hospitality

> Full-service Restaurant (FSR)

> Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)

> Institutional FSR

> Others

– Healthcare

– Entertainment

– Transportation

– Others

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Western Europe

> The UK

> Germany

> France

> Italy

> Spain

> Rest of Western Europe

o Eastern Europe

> Poland

> Russia

> Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

– South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

