Taiwan ex-councilor suggests Indigenous person shot her excavator

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former Miaoli County Councilor Huang Yueh-e (黃月娥) suggested that her house and excavator were shot at by a member of an Indigenous group on Wednesday (Oct. 18).

Huang wrote on Facebook that the windows of her newly built house were shot in Taian Township on Wednesday. She also said an excavator parked outside the house had been hit, UDN reported.

She reported the incident to the police after discovering it in the afternoon. She believed that this incident is related to election disputes, per UDN.

Police from Dahu Township visited the site and found several small steel balls but no bullet casings, gunpowder, or other evidence. They have not ruled out that a slingshot, air rifle, or BB gun may have caused the damage.

Huang said that she had run for re-election as a councilor last year. She said her house had been shot at with a hunting rifle back then too.

She said she reported the incident at that time. She said after losing the election, she did not participate in local election affairs or get involved in disputes.

She did not expect the alleged shooting incident to happen again, she added. She took to Facebook to write about the incident and posted pictures from the alleged shooting.

Huang mentioned that her newly built house is located near the entrance to the Swashake Indigenous people’s settlement in Jinshui Village, Taian Township. In a video shared with ETToday, she appeared to suggest that someone from the settlement was responsible for carrying out the alleged shooting.

She said the excavator was likely shot with a hunting rifle used by Indigenous people. In addition to the excavator, a window of the house was pierced with bullet holes.

Since the excavator's window glass is relatively thin and not made of safety or reinforced glass, police suspected that damage of a similar nature could have been caused by an air rifle, electric gun, slingshot, or BB gun. Police have not ruled these possibilities out and will investigate further to identify potential suspects.