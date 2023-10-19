Alexa
Taiwan singer Jam Hsiao reveals wedding photos

Hsiao marries 50-year-old manager Summer Lin

  312
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/10/19 14:58
Summer Lin (left) and Jam Hsiao pose for wedding photo on Oct. 19. (Facebook, Jam Hsiao photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese singer Jam Hsiao (蕭敬騰) on Thursday (Oct. 19) released photos of his wedding to his manager Summer Lin (林有慧) and announced that the two had tied the knot.

In a Facebook post uploaded at 1:30 p.m. that afternoon, the 36-year-old Hsiao stated that on June 27 he had proposed to Line, who is his manager and 14 years his senior. Hsiao wrote that the two had set Oct. 19, 2023 as their wedding date.

"This day is so beautiful," wrote Hsiao. He added, "I will share my joy with all of you. Thank you all for your blessings."

On her Instagram page, Lin also announced the couple's wedding. She stated that both of their fathers signed the marriage certificate that day, as well as her older brother.

Since the start of Hsiao's career when he was discovered on the talent show "One Million Star" in 2007, there had been rumors about their relationship and potential romance, but the two remained tight-lipped about it. In June, Hsiao revealed that he and Lin had secretly been in a relationship for 16 years, according to TVBS.

Taiwan singer Jam Hsiao reveals wedding photos
(Facebook, Jam Hsiao photo)

Taiwan singer Jam Hsiao reveals wedding photos
(Facebook, Jam Hsiao photo)

Taiwan singer Jam Hsiao reveals wedding photos
(Facebook, Jam Hsiao photo)

Taiwan singer Jam Hsiao reveals wedding photos
(China Fun Entertainment Ltd. photo)

Taiwan singer Jam Hsiao reveals wedding photos
(China Fun Entertainment Ltd. photo)
Jam Hsiao
Taiwanese celebrities
Taiwanese singers
Taiwanese musicians
Taiwanese music
wedding
Taiwanese entertainers

