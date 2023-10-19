Alexa
New poll shows more than half of Taiwanese back KMT-TPP alliance

Poll indicates 52% of people support Ko Wen-je's approval rating proposal

By Sam Howard, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2023/10/19 14:34
Opinion poll on KMT-TPP 2024 presidential election alliance. (TPOF photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A poll conducted by the Taiwan Public Opinion Foundation (TPOF) found that 52.3% of people support the idea of the Kuomintang (KMT) and the Taiwan People's Party (TPP) forming an alliance to run in the 2024 presidential election.

The TPOF found that the majority of those surveyed approved of jointly nominating a presidential and vice-presidential candidate, while 35.5% opposed it, Yahoo reported. The poll also indicated that 52% of people support a proposal by TPP presidential candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲).

He suggested that whichever candidate of the KMT and TPP party has a higher approval rating should become the presidential candidate and the other should recommend a running mate in their potential alliance, to which 31.6% found this to be unreasonable. There was no opinion from 13.7%, and 2.8% either didn't know or refused to answer.

The latest poll results revealed that roughly half of Taiwanese over the age of twenty are in favor of the KMT and TPP cooperating to nominate a presidential and vice-presidential candidate, which has significant political implications. Meanwhile, about a third are opposed to the idea.

The poll was conducted from Oct. 15-17, with a sample size of 1,080 respondents, including adults aged twenty and above, nationwide. The survey used a dual-frame random sampling with both landlines and mobile phones, with landlines accounting for 70% and mobile phones for 30%.

The sampling error is approximately plus or minus 2.98 percentage points at a 95% confidence level. It was weighted by region, gender, age, and education level based on the latest population statistics from the Ministry of the Interior (MOI).
2024 presidential election polling
Blue-white alliance
Kuomintang (KMT)
Taiwan People's Party (TPP)

