Taiwan envoy to Guam eyes deeper bond with US island

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan must fortify its relationship with Guam to maintain security in the Taiwan Strait, said Paul Chen (陳盈連), the director-general of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in Guam.

Speaking to Taiwan News on Tuesday (Oct. 17), Chen likened the U.S. territory to “the tip of the spear” in keeping Taiwan and the Western Pacific safe. Therefore, Taiwan must expand its presence in the area to protect its interests, he said.

“We should consider that Taiwan is an island country too, we cannot lock ourselves (in),” the director said. He pointed to the U.S.’ redeployment of five nuclear submarines to Guam and its plans to relocate thousands of marines from Japan to Guam by 2024 as “obvious” indications of its importance.

Taiwan reopened its Guam office in 2020, after three years of absence. The rising strategic importance of the region and the Tsai administration’s promotion of the New Southbound Policy prompted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) to make a return. The office is also responsible for affairs in the Northern Mariana Islands.

Chinese influence

Chen warned that Guam is facing a concerning level of social media and news propaganda from China. “Guam is very vulnerable to disinformation and hackers,” he said.

In June, a state-sponsored Chinese hacking group, Volt Typhoon, carried out an attack on Guam’s telecom system, gaining access to a wealth of sensitive information, according to Chen.

The director said he frequently hears false or misleading reports from local newspapers about Taiwan and goes to MOFA to confirm the facts. China has been successful in its disinformation campaign, he said, which means Taiwan has to “work harder to prevent that.”

Chen said he believes TECO-Guam has done well in countering China’s sabotage efforts so far. Disclosing the truth is the best strategy, and “My mission here is to talk to local media, schools, universities, and officials and tell them what’s really going on in the Taiwan Strait," he said.

“We have to work very hard with the Guam government to exchange information on how to defend ourselves,” he added.

War is not an option

With regard to cross-strait relations, Chen said that Taiwan only desires peace. “The only one who wants to escalate tensions is China,” he said, citing its military threats and near-daily incursions into the nation’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ). In 2022, 1,737 Chinese military aircraft were tracked flying into the ADIZ, per a ChinaPower report.

Taiwan has done the best it can to address challenges in the Taiwan Strait, Chen said. He suggested that the international community could apply more pressure on China and let Beijing know that the only way to have peace is for it to behave.

On closer military exchanges between Taiwan and the U.S., he said he welcomed any possibility of cooperation. “Any military measure which can help to maintain the peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait will benefit Taiwan too,” he said.

A platoon of 40 marines from Taiwan’s 99th Marine Brigade was sent to Guam in Nov. 2021 for a month-long training session as part of a Taiwan-U.S. defense cooperation program dubbed “Lu Hou” (Roar of the Marines). The Marines joined their American counterparts in amphibious, airborne assault, and urban warfare exercises.

At the time, Minister of National Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) confirmed the joint training, saying, "Exchanges and cooperation between Taiwan and the U.S. have been well established for many years."

Taiwan-Guam brotherhood

In just three years, Taiwan has done so much in the form of projects, initiatives, and inking agreements to bolster its partnership with Guam, Chen said.

The director described ties between Taiwan and Guam as "a brotherhood,” since both sides share common Austronesian roots and culture. Taitung University and the Council of Indigenous Peoples have hosted events in Guam in the past to help each other preserve their culture and explore the possibility of more collaboration, he said.

Taiwan has also heavily invested in Guam, Chen said, pointing to the multiple Taiwanese companies that have operations on the island, including First Commercial Bank, Mega Insurance, Lih Pao Construction Co., Hong Hui Industry Co., and Asia Cement Corporation.

Additionally, Tai Power produces over 80% of Guam’s electricity, he said.

In terms of tourism, Taichung International Airport and Guam International Airport are also in the final stages of establishing sister airport links, he added. Once the MOU is signed, there will be direct flights between Taichung and Guam.

Chen revealed that his office is currently working with the Guam government to discuss with Taiwanese airlines the possibility of regular flights to handle the increasing number of tourists in the post-pandemic era.

He noted that Taiwan was the third largest tourist country to Guam, only after Japan and Korea, with approximately 30,000 Taiwanese tourists visiting the island before COVID.

Taichung City and Taoyuan City have already established sister-city ties with Guam, he added.

Commenting on education cooperation, Chen said that 13 Taiwan universities have signed MOUs with the University of Guam (UOG). TECO-Guam also facilitated the donation of US$600,000 (NT$19.43 million) in 2022 from the J. Yang and Family Foundation to UOG for the Asia Pacific Studies Center, which will focus on strengthening bilateral education exchanges.

Taiwan is also seeking to become a top destination for Guamanians’ health needs, Chen said. At least seven Taiwanese hospitals have signed agreements with local Guam hospitals.

“We want them to consider Taiwan as one of the best choices they have” for medical treatment, he said. However, the director underscored Taiwan’s desire to help Guam develop modern medical care as well.

Staff from the National Taipei University of Nursing and Health Sciences are scheduled to arrive on the island next week for talks. Next year, Mackay Memorial Hospital officials will visit he said.

Giving back to the island

Though cooperation has undoubtedly brought the two sides closer, Taiwan’s friendship with Guam goes beyond that.

When Typhoon Mawar hit Guam in June, Taiwan was the first to donate US$200,000 within two weeks, Chen said. Guamanians can feel Taiwan’s support, he said, emphasizing the concept of credibility.

When he first came to Guam during the pandemic to assume his position, Chen said he barely knew anyone. However, he received a lot of support from the local community and the Guam government. “They welcomed us without any precondition,” he recalled.

Now, after three years, we can give back to Guam, Chen said.

Chen said his office serves as a platform where Taiwan and Guam can exchange information and affirmed that his work in the past three years has built “a very solid foundation” off of which future relations can grow. The director pledged that he and his team will work harder with Guam to uphold stability, prosperity, and peace in the region.