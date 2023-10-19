Taiwan government event offers 'PRC National Day Celebration' menu item

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei's Yuanshan Grand Hotel offered guests a menu item for a government event on Wednesday (Oct. 18) that would have Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) rolling in his grave.

Local and foreign guests were offered steamed fish with ham and black mushrooms in celebration of the “founding of the People’s Republic of China," rather than Taiwan’s formal title, the Republic of China. The mistranslated description of the dish noted that it was first served by former President Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) in 2011.

The Chinese copy on the menu simply identified it as a “national celebration” dish without noting the country. TVBS contacted the hotel who said that the error was the result of a mistranslation by staff and that procedures would be reviewed to avoid this happening again.

The menu item was offered to guests attending a digital ministry event on cyber security.