Linux Operating System Market Size Expected to Skyrocket in the Years Ahead

Report Ocean recently released a new report on the global Linux Operating System Market. This study report is a combination of data and analysis gleaned from several sources to help businesses comprehend the state of the market. Additionally, the research provides a thorough analysis of market development in terms of revenue and volume-changing business sector features with drivers, restraints, and breadth across numerous domains.

Linux operating system is an open-source operating system distributed under an open-source license. The Linux OS is comprised of a kernel that includes modules to interact with the hardware, system library functions, or programs and system utility programs. The kernel code executes in kernel mode with access to all the resources of the computer, whereas the user programs and system programs are executed in user mode. Various enterprises and individuals adopt Linux OS due to the open-source code, and various teams work in collaboration to enhance the capabilities of Linux.

The global Linux operating system market generated a revenue of USD 2,717 million in 2017 and is expected to reach a market value of USD 7,070.4 million by 2023, registering an 18.5% CAGR. The global market has been segmented on the basis of device type, application, and region.

What is the Linux Operating System?

Linux is an open-source Unix-like operating system kernel that serves as the foundation for a wide range of operating systems known as Linux distributions. It was created by Linus Torvalds in 1991 and is renowned for its stability, security, and versatility. Linux distributions, such as Ubuntu, Debian, and Red Hat, combine the Linux kernel with a collection of software to provide complete operating systems. Linux is widely used in both server and desktop environments, powering a significant portion of the internet, as well as embedded systems, smartphones, and supercomputers due to its open nature, scalability, and the vast community of developers and users supporting its development and maintenance. Major Players list of the key players in the Linux Operating System market: IBM Corporation

Ubuntu (Canonical Ltd)

Linux Mint

elementary, Inc.

Arch Linux

Debian

Manjaro Linux

SUSE

Red Hat, Inc. These organizations contribute to the development, distribution, and support of various Linux distributions and related services, making them influential in the Linux ecosystem.

Market Analysis

