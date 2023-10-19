Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market High-Flying Market Size to Drive Big Profits in the Future

Report Ocean recently released a new report on the global Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market. This study report is a combination of data and analysis gleaned from several sources to help businesses comprehend the state of the market. Additionally, the research provides a thorough analysis of market development in terms of revenue and volume-changing business sector features with drivers, restraints, and breadth across numerous domains.

Global Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market: By Component [Software and Services (Consulting & Development, Managed Services and Training & Support)]. By Application (Risk & Fraud Analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), customer analytics, security intelligence, distributed coordination service, merchandising coordination service, merchandising & supply chain analytics and others), By End-User (BFSI, IT & telecommunication government & defense, manufacturing, transportation & logistics, healthcare and others) and Region – Forecast Till 2023

The global Hadoop big data analytics market is anticipated to develop at a CAGR of 36.37% during the figure time frame (2018-2023). The market is probably going to remain at a valuation of more than USD 52 billion towards 2023-end.

What is the Hadoop Big Data Analytics?

Hadoop is an open-source framework for distributed storage and processing of large datasets, making it a cornerstone of big data analytics. It allows organizations to store and analyze massive amounts of data across clusters of commodity hardware, enabling complex data processing tasks such as batch processing, real-time stream processing, and machine learning. Hadoop's core components, like the Hadoop Distributed File System (HDFS) and MapReduce, facilitate the efficient storage and processing of big data, making it a critical tool for deriving insights and value from large, diverse datasets. Major Players list of key players in the global Hadoop big data analytics market: Fair, Isaac and Company (FICO)

Amazon Web Services

Datameer, Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

MapR Technologies

Teradata Corporation

Cloudera, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Tableau Software, Inc.

Market Analysis

Scope of the Report:

