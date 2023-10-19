India Energy Storage Market, Demand, Future Potential, and Forecast from 2023 to 2032

The Global India Energy Storage Market report, published by Report Ocean, offers a comprehensive examination of the product and service industry, analyzing historical trends and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable resource for businesses looking to devise effective strategies for the coming years, providing insights into organizational performance and the overall market in the preceding year.

Major Key players- TATA Powers, Sterling & Wilson Solar, Websol Energy Systems, Targray, StatconEnergiaa, Urja Solutions, Sungrow, Vyomaa Energy, Fluence, Axis Electrical Components Pvt. Limited, Optimal Power Synergy India Pvt. Ltd., Fitzer Incorporation, Solar Turbines, Nextracker, Inc., Inaccess, Bloom Energy, and other prominent players.

India’s Energy Storage Market: Robust Growth on the Horizon, Projected to Expand Rapidly Through 2028

India’s energy storage market is currently experiencing strong growth, driven by increasing investments in the renewable energy sector and the adoption of energy storage systems (ESS) initiatives. Let’s explore the trends and factors fueling this market growth.

According to a recent study conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm Report Ocean, the India Energy Storage Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period of 2022-2028. The surge in population, urbanization, and industrialization in the country has amplified the demand for energy storage systems in India. Numerous industries and plants in India rely on energy storage systems to maintain operations during power shortages. Many Indian cities face frequent daytime power cuts, disrupting workflow. Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) provide an ideal solution, ensuring a continuous energy supply during shortages, thereby allowing seamless operations. Additionally, energy storage systems in India play a crucial role in meeting electricity demands during peak hours, serving as backup power sources to counter power outages. This trend is encouraging more people and businesses to adopt energy storage solutions, consequently boosting market demand.

Rising Energy Demand: A Driving Force for Market Expansion

The escalating demand for energy in both developing and developed economies is set to propel the growth of India’s energy storage market. A report by the National Energy Agency (NEA) predicts a 50% increase in energy demand by 2050. In response to India’s favorable governmental policies, which promote less regulatory constraint and more growth opportunities, prominent industries are entering the market. For instance, in 2019, Tata Power, AES Corporation, and Mitsubishi Corporation inaugurated India’s first grid-scale battery-based energy storage system in Rohini, Delhi, with a capacity of 10 megawatts (MW). These batteries offer rapid energy storage and distribution capabilities, reducing grid instability and enabling efficient on-demand energy delivery. Consequently, India’s energy storage market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period.

Stringent Emission Reduction Regulations Boosting India’s Energy Storage Market

The increasing demand for energy storage systems is predominantly driven by rapid population growth across nations and new initiatives aimed at increasing electrification rates, especially in remote regions of India. Carbon dioxide, a harmful by-product of fuel combustion, poses a significant health risk, leading to respiratory disorders and other health issues. India is committed to reducing its carbon emissions by nearly 45% by 2028. Consequently, the Indian government has introduced favorable policies to encourage the adoption of low-carbon emission technologies, which are expected to contribute to the expansion of the energy storage market.

Impact of COVID-19 On India Energy Storage Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on India energy storage market. There has been an unprecedented loss across several economies as a result of the pandemic. Cross-border trade of raw materials used in energy storage devices manufacturing was severely impeded by the sudden lockdown across the nations. As a result, some critical battery parts were unavailable in the manufacturing facilities. Consequently, several companies were put under financial strain, and the market shrank significantly as a result of the pandemic. As a result of the lockdowns in different parts of the world, there has been a drastic reduction in the number of professionals working in the factories, which resulted in the decline of energy storage device manufacturing. As a result, companies have switched to new and other energy storage technologies, like PHS, CAES, and flow battery solutions, to avoid further project delays and be prepared for such scenarios in the future.

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Technology Type

Batteries

Pumped-storage Hydroelectricity (PSH)

Thermal Energy Storage (TES)

Flywheel Energy Storage (FES)

Others

By Applications

Residential

Commercial and Industrial

By Region

North India

South India

East India

West India

South India Dominates India Energy Storage Market

Based on regions, the India Energy Storage Market is categorized into South India, North India, East India, West India. The Southern region of India is expected to continue its dominance in the energy storage market over the forecast period. The south region of India has various organized players in the energy storage market, such as TATA Powers, Beta Power, AutoGrid, and others. In contrast, other parts of India are still developing fundamental infrastructure and have unreliable or limited power grids.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Introduction

Methodology

Market Overview

Market Analysis

Market Size and Forecast

Market Trends

Market Dynamics

Market Segmentation

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Scenario

Key Players

Regional Analysis

Regional Market Overview

Market Size and Forecast by Region

Product/Service Analysis

Product/Service Overview

Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service

End-User Analysis

End-User Overview

Market Size and Forecast by End-User

Industry Structure

Key Findings and Recommendations

Conclusion

