Indonesia UPS Market Future Trends Demand 2023, and Forecast to 2032

The Global Indonesia UPS Market report, published by Report Ocean, offers an in-depth analysis of the product and service industry, examining historical trends and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable resource for businesses aiming to devise effective strategies for the years ahead, providing insights into organizational performance and the overall market in the preceding year.

Major Key players- ABB Ltd., General Electric, and Schneider Electric. Among the other prominent players on the market are Eaton Corporation plc, Legrand SA, Vertiv Group Corp., Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Tripp Lite, and Riello Elettronica SpA.

Indonesia UPS Market: Anticipated 7% Growth in the Next Five Years

The Indonesia UPS market is exhibiting a positive growth trajectory, attributed to the increasing demand for uninterrupted power supply and the expansion of end-user industries, including data centers, manufacturing, government, chemicals, and more. Additionally, the rising trend towards digitalization and cloud-based services, coupled with the growing preference for environmentally friendly UPS systems, is expected to create profitable growth opportunities for the Indonesia UPS market.

A recent study conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm Report Ocean has projected that the Indonesia UPS market will experience a CAGR of 7.04% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2028. This growth is driven by multiple factors, including the rising demand for continuous power supply and the expansion of key end-user industries such as data centers, the IT sector, manufacturing, government services, chemical industries, and more. Furthermore, the increasing shift towards digitalization and cloud-based services, along with the growing preference for eco-friendly UPS systems, is expected to offer lucrative prospects for the Indonesia UPS market’s expansion in the forecasted period.

Surge in Data Center Investment Boosting Indonesia’s UPS Market

Indonesia, as Asia’s third-largest nation, is a relatively young market for digital services. Notably, the data center market in Indonesia is experiencing rapid growth. The proliferation of tech startups like Gojek, Tokopedia, and Traveloka, coupled with the interest of companies such as STT GDC, Keppel DC, and Princeton Digital Group, has led to substantial investments in data centers in Indonesia. For instance, in May 2021, ST Telemedia, one of Singapore’s largest data center operators, announced its expansion into Indonesia.

Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) systems are essential for data centers as they ensure uninterrupted operations and offer comprehensive protection for sensitive electronic equipment. UPS systems, with their redundant configurations and dual bus capabilities, are instrumental in maintaining the continuous functionality of critical and sensitive electronic devices during power disturbances like blackouts, brownouts, electrical noise, voltage sags, or surges. As more Indonesians are embracing online activities, retailers are shifting towards online payment solutions, driving the growth of the e-commerce market and the adoption of cloud services in the country. Consequently, investments in data centers are on the rise across Indonesia, thereby stimulating the growth of the Indonesia UPS market.

Online Segment Dominates the Indonesia UPS Market

The Indonesia UPS market is categorized into online and offline segments based on UPS types. As of 2021, the online segment held the majority of the market share and was the preferred choice for most applications. Online UPS systems deliver high-performance output and protect output loads from input voltage spikes and distortion, a feature not provided by offline UPS systems. Additionally, online-type UPS systems are continuously operational and are the favored choice for data centers and the protection of sensitive electronic devices.

Java Region Takes the Lead in Indonesia’s UPS Market

Geographically, the Indonesia UPS market is segmented into regions, including Java, Sumatra, Kalimantan, Sulawesi, and others. In 2021, Java emerged as the dominant region in the Indonesia UPS market due to the presence of numerous data centers and prominent IT players. The region’s growth is further driven by the development of IT infrastructure, a thriving e-commerce sector, increasing digitalization, and the growing adoption of cloud services.

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast

By Value (USD Million)

By Volume (Thousand Units)

Market Share & Forecast, 2018-2028

By Power Rating

Less than 5KVA

1kVA-50kVA

1kVA-200kVA

1kVA – 500kVA

1kVA – 800kVA

Above 800kVA

By Type

Online

Offline

By Application

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

By Region

Java

Sumatra

Kalimantan

Sulawesi

Others

Impact of COVID-19 on Indonesia UPS Market

The COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc across Indonesia with cases surging exponentially. In response to the government’s lockdown announcement, everything was shut down. There was a significant drop in demand for UPS systems because of the shutdown of the offices. Moreover, companies operating in Indonesia UPS market faced several issues, such as difficulties in procurement of raw materials & products, cash-flow constraints, low availability of labor, and travel restrictions. Meanwhile, while UPS demand from the industrial and commercial segments declined, the demand from the residential segment surged as more companies started working from home (WFH).

Additionally, the recovery of the market in 2021 was halted by the emergence of the second wave of the COVID-19 in the country. The average reported coronavirus cases reached 50,000 per day during the second wave of the COVID-19 with more than 3 million confirmed cases on July 27th, 2021. The increase in vaccination drives and reopening of the market are expected to contribute to the recovery of the Indonesia UPS market. The Omicron variant, however, can hamper the recovery of the market.

Indonesia UPS market is highly fragmented with several major players operating in the market. Moreover, new companies are battling with established players to gain a significant share in the market. Collaboration, merger & acquisitions, partnerships, and launch of new products are some of the strategies adopted by the players operating in Indonesia UPS market to gain an advantage over their competitors.

Recent Developments

In August 2021, ABB announced that it has successfully delivered Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) PowerWave 33 for IndoKeppel Data Centre 1 (IKDC1) with the help of the local authorized distributor, PT Vektordaya Mekatrika. IndoKeppel Data Centre 1 (IKDC1) is a colocation data center campus in Bogor, Indonesia, located about 35 km south of Jakarta. It will be developed over three phases across a 7-hectare data center campus and will feature approximately 105,300 square feet in its first phase of prime space for servers and cabinets.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Introduction

Methodology

Market Overview

Market Analysis

Market Size and Forecast

Market Trends

Market Dynamics

Market Segmentation

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Scenario

Key Players

Regional Analysis

Regional Market Overview

Market Size and Forecast by Region

Product/Service Analysis

Product/Service Overview

Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service

End-User Analysis

End-User Overview

Market Size and Forecast by End-User

Industry Structure

Key Findings and Recommendations

Conclusion

