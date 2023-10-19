EV Charging Cables Market By Industry Research, Supply, Size, Share and Prospects 2023-2032

The Global EV Charging Cables Market report, published by Report Ocean, offers a comprehensive examination of the product and service industry, analyzing both historical trends and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as an invaluable resource for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the forthcoming years, providing insights into organizational performance and the overall market in the preceding year.

Major Key players- Leoni AG, Brugg Group, TE Connectivity Ltd., Eland Cables, Besen International Group Limited, Systems Wire, and Cable LLC, Phoenix Contact, EV Teison, Coroplast Group, Sinbon Electronics Co., Ltd., Chengdu Khons Technology Co., Ltd., Dyden Corporation, General Cable Technologies Corporation, Aptiv plc, AG Electrical, OMG EV Cables, Alishan Cable Industries, 3Q Wire & Cable, MustartPower, and other prominent players.

EV Charging Cables Market Size Set for a Tenfold Increase by 2028

The global EV charging cables market is experiencing rapid growth, marked by a high CAGR, driven by the surging demand for electric vehicles in both private and commercial sectors. This growth is further propelled by increasing awareness of carbon emissions and the favorable government initiatives aimed at promoting sustainable transportation.

A recent study conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm Report Ocean has revealed that the global EV charging cables market was valued at USD 430.9 million in 2021. According to the study, the market is projected to achieve a remarkable CAGR of 39.4%, with an expected revenue of around USD 4,402.0 million during the forecast period (2022-2028). The robust growth of the global EV charging cables market can be attributed to the mounting demand for electric vehicles for both private and commercial usage, driven by the increasing awareness of carbon emissions and supportive government initiatives, including the European Union’s CO2 emissions standards. Furthermore, the development of charging infrastructure in various countries, driven by both public and private entities, is anticipated to significantly boost the demand for EV charging cables during the forecast period.

Rise in Public Charging Points Bolsters the Global EV Charging Cables Market

In terms of applications, the global EV charging cables market is segmented into private charging and public charging. The private charging segment commands the largest market share, primarily due to significant investments from private EV charging companies in the establishment of private charging points. However, the public charging segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to increased government investments in building charging infrastructure at public locations, including airports, shopping malls, hotels, government offices, highways, and other public spaces, as part of an initiative to promote the adoption of electric vehicles.

Strong Demand for Low-Cost Straight Cables Drives the Global EV Charging Cables Market

Regarding cable shapes, the EV charging cables market is categorized into straight and coiled segments. Straight conductors in EV charging cables hold the largest market share due to their cost-effectiveness, lower maintenance requirements, and ease of installation when compared to coiled cables. However, the coiled cables segment is anticipated to experience substantial growth during the forecast period, primarily due to their durability. Furthermore, the introduction of cost-effective coiled cables is expected to boost demand, further contributing to the segment’s growth.

Global EV Charging Cables Market – By Charging Levels

The EV charging cables market, based on charging levels, is divided into level 1 (120 V), level 2 (240 V), and level 3 (300-600V) segments. Among these, the level 2 (240 V) segment commands the largest market share. Multiple reports indicate that more than half of private electric vehicle owners charge their vehicles at home. Level 2, operating at 240 V, is commonly utilized in residential settings, including homes, apartments, retail facilities, and hotels, making it a key driver for the segment’s growth.

Global EV Charging Cables Market – Regional Insights

Geographically, the EV charging cables market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle-East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific dominated the EV charging cable market in 2021. Europe is also projected to emerge as a potential market for EV charging cables owing to the increasing electric vehicle ownership in personal and commercial spaces in the region. In 2020, the International Energy Agency estimates that electric car registrations doubled to 1.4 million, mainly due to favorable government policies. This is anticipated to boost the demand for the EV charging cables market in the forecast period, propelling the overall market growth.

Market Overview

Market Estimates & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

Market Share & Forecast, by Segment

By Power Supply

AC Charging (<=22Kw) DC Charging (>400Kw)

By Cable Length

2-5 Meters

6-10 Meters

10 Meters By Charging Level

Level 1 (120 V)

Level 2 (240 V)

Level 3 (300-600V) By Shape

Straight

Coiled By Application

Private Charging

Public Charging By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LATAM)

Middle-East & Africa (MEA)

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global EV Charging Cables Market

The growth of the EV charging cables market was initially negatively halted by the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. The lockdown imposed by various countries to mitigate the virus spread resulted in the obstruction in the EV manufacturing operations. Several EV charging cable manufacturers also temporarily halted their operations in light of social distancing norms. Furthermore, the government paused its initiatives to establish charging points in order to focus on the healthcare system. A combination of all these factors slowed the market for EV charging cables.

The global EV charging cables market is highly competitive and fragmented and dominated by numerous global and regional industry players. The company offers a wide range of products and constantly launches new products to stay ahead in the competition. Additionally, they invest heavily in research and development to innovate their products and focus on improving their distribution channels to increase their market presence. Additionally, competitive strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, etc., are prevalent in this market.

