Tempered Glass Cutting Machine Market Revenue, Price, Growth Rate, Forecast To 2032

The global tempered glass cutting machine market revenue was around US$ 3,688.1 million in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 6,061.51 million by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Tempered glass also known as toughened glass, is considered to be four times stronger and tougher than simple annealed glass. Tempered glass is made by heating the silica mix up to 600?C and then fast cooling the molten silica. The machines that are used in processing such glass in demand to deliver the desired size and shape is known to be tempered glass cutting machine.

The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau reports that the goods and services deficit rose from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February, an increase of $1.9 billion. Due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion, the goods and services deficit increased in February. The goods and services deficit has decreased this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3% when compared to the same period in 2022. $10.8% more, or $49.5 billion, was exported. Imports cost $2.2% more, or $14.0 billion, than exports.

Exports on the global market are predicted to increase by 3.9% annually on average, from 784.3 billion dollars in 2021 to 955.19 billion dollars in 2030. Since 2009, the worldwide supply has been growing at a 9.5% yearly rate. With US$ 169.32 billion in exports in 2021, Ireland came out on top, followed by the United States in second place, China in fourth, and India in third.

The European Revenue is anticipated to increase from US$ 1,802,413 million in 2021 to US$ 1,933,429 million by 2026, a 1.5% yearly increase. The European market has been expanding at a 3.1% yearly rate. In terms of revenue in Europe in 2021, Germany came out on top with US$ 339,074 million, followed by positions 2, 3, and 4 for the United Kingdom, France, and Ireland.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The growth in technological upgrades, new product developments, disposable income, and the spurring advancement in the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and also aftermarkets have guided the automobile sector to see a notable change where tempered glass is widely used in side windows, sunroofs, rear view windows, and other places.

– The development in investments in building infrastructure in countries, like the U.S., Japan, Mexico, India, China, and others have shown the building & construction sector to notice a notable growth.

– The long-term usage of tempered glass may provoke several side effects and this may hinder the production of tempered glass which limits the development of the tempered glass cutting machine market revenue during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic affected the construction industries, manufacturing, and aviation. Manufacturing activities were suspended or delayed and they led to a drop in the manufacturing of different equipment utilized in the manufacturing of tempered glass cutting machines. It hindered the growth of the tempered glass cutting machine industry. Also, industries are slowly continuing their regular services and manufacturing.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the market in 2022. Due to the rising car output and numerous automotive tempered glass machine manufacturers in the region.

In APAC, China dominates the regional industry. Because of increasing automotive demand and the existence of numerous automotive manufacturers in the region, the industry is also rising in India, Thailand, and Malaysia.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global tempered glass cutting machine market are: –

– Solaronix

– Anhui Yinrui Glass Machinery Co. Ltd.

– Bengbu Ruifeng Glass Machinery Co. Ltd.

– Turomas

– Jinan Sintech CNC Equipment Co. Ltd

– Biesse Group

– Anhui Jingling Glass Co., Ltd.

– Anhui Glass Machinery Technology Co. Ltd.

– Intermac

– VETROMAC

– LiSEC

– Luoyang North Glass Technology Co. Ltd.

– CMS Glass Machinery

– Shenyang All-Powerful Science & Technology Stock Co. LTD

– Bottero

– Strong Tempering Glass Industry LLC

– Beijing Pujinli Technology Co. Ltd

– Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global tempered glass cutting machine market segmentation focuses on Machine Power, Automation, Cut Type, and Region.

Segmentation based on Machine Power

– Below 100W

– 100W and above

Segmentation based on Automation

– Semi-automatic

– Automatic

Segmentation based on Cut Type

– Single piece

– Multiple pieces

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

