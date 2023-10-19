Smart Manufacturing Platforms Market 2023 : Trending Technologies, End-Users, Growth Elements and Forecast 2032

The Global Smart Manufacturing Platforms Market report, published by Report Ocean, offers a comprehensive examination of the product and service industry, analyzing both historical trends and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable resource for businesses looking to devise effective strategies for the years ahead, providing insights into organizational performance and the overall market in the previous year.

The Global Smart Manufacturing Platform Market was valued at USD 6.75 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 13.55 Billion by 2030, with a robust CAGR of 18.5% anticipated during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The evolution of this market can be attributed to several factors, including the increased adoption of industrial automation, a growing acceptance of smart manufacturing platforms within the automotive industry, an expansion in industrial automation management services, a rising demand for streamlined and automated data to enhance productivity, and a surge in the adoption of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and cloud technologies. Additionally, partnerships between platform providers and cloud service providers are expected to create opportunities for smart manufacturing platforms in the coming years.

Key market players included in this report are:

Eden Green Technology Elevate Farms Inc. iFarm OSRAM GmbH Plenty Unlimited Inc. Sky Greens Vertical Farm Systems Square Mile Farms Agrilution AeroFarms

The primary objective of this study is to define market sizes across different segments and countries in recent years and forecast values for the next eight years. The report is designed to encompass both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry in each of the regions and countries included in the study. Furthermore, the report provides detailed information about crucial factors such as driving forces and challenges that will shape the future growth of the market. It also identifies available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest in and includes a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The report further explains the detailed segments and sub-segments of the market.

By Growth Mechanism

Hydroponics

Aeroponics

Aquaponics

By Component

Lighting

Sensor

Climate Control

Irrigation Component

Building Material

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rusia

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2020

Base year 2021

Forecast period 2022 to 2030.

Target Audience of the Global Vertical Farming Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Introduction

Methodology

Market Overview

Market Analysis

Market Size and Forecast

Market Trends

Market Dynamics

Market Segmentation

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Scenario

Key Players

Regional Analysis

Regional Market Overview

Market Size and Forecast by Region

Product/Service Analysis

Product/Service Overview

Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service

End-User Analysis

End-User Overview

Market Size and Forecast by End-User

Industry Structure

Key Findings and Recommendations

Conclusion

